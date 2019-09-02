Aussie indie band Great Gable ready to kick off NZ tour

Aussie indie band Great Gable ready to kick off New Zealand tour

Louisa Nicklin, Joe’s Van and Soul Drop announced as supports



Australian indie band Great Gable are gearing up to hit New Zealand shores for three shows this November.

The Perth 4-piece will play The Tuning Fork in Auckland on Thursday, November 7 with Louisa Nicklin; Totara Street in Tauranga on Friday, November 8 with Joe’s Van; Caroline in Wellington on Sunday, November 10 with Soul Drop.

With the release of their single ‘Cool Mind Blue’ earlier this year, Great Gable gave fans a new insight into the sonic direction the band’s music was taking. Now as the band anticipates the final months of the year, they’re proving they’re not done, announcing a new tour of Australia and New Zealand!

In Auckland, Louisa Nicklin will be kicking off the show with her mellow indie-folk sound. Featuring on 95b’s Fancy New Band, Louisa is quickly making a name for herself in the Auckland music scene. Having just released her beautiful new tune ‘Let Yourself’, Louisa is not to missed.

Tauranga will see Great Gable being joined by the alternative band Joe’s Van. Based in Mount Maunganui this three-piece ensemble are coming off from their latest single ‘Misty’, and their 2015 hit ‘Shroomy Sam’ which has pulled an impressive 500k streams on Spotify.

In Wellington, Soul Drop will be opening up the show. With a special blend of pop tunes mixed with soul, funk, reggae and blues, this Christchurch made but Wellington-based band is sure to get the audience dancing. Their 2017 hit single ‘Out Of Mind’ has conjured up an impressive 600k streams on Spotify.

May saw Great Gable embark on their debut international tour, heading here to New Zealand where they enjoyed a completely sold-out run of dates. Their return in November - with shows set up in Wellington, Auckland and Tauranga - will continue to build upon the solid foundations laid, as Great Gable bring hints of their forthcoming new music to audiences for the first time.

“It's been a while between tours as we've been busy writing, so we're all looking forward to getting back on the road and playing a bunch of brand new songs," says guitarist Matt Preen.

“I'm wandering around a totally new city when this one plays,

it's wonderful and carefree.”

- Triple J Declan Byrne (‘Cool Mind Blue’)

“Confident rocking stuff.”

- Triple J Unearthed Dave Ruby Howe (‘Golden Slums’)

“One of WA’s premier upcoming bands; their music is simple yet layered so cleverly that it punches you in the throat while still holding your hand.”

- Xpress Magazine



GREAT GABLE NZ TOUR DATES

– TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

Thursday, November 7 - The Tuning Fork, Auckland

- R18 with Louisa Nicklin

Tickets Here

Friday, November 8 - Totara Street, Tauranga

- R18 with Joe’s Van

Tickets Here

Sunday, November 10 – Caroline, Wellington

- R18 with Soul Drop

Tickets Here

