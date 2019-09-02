Shortland Street Open Day

Shortland Street is opening its doors to the public!

Calling all Shortland Street fans…

Having graced our screens for 27 years, New Zealand’s most iconic drama is finally opening its doors!

Fans will have an exclusive chance to go behind the scenes – so come check out ED, Triage, TK’s apartment, take a peek inside the King’s house and scope out the I.V bar!

Plus get to meet some of your favourite Shorty stars! This opportunity doesn’t come around often, so why not make a day of it? Come along with your friends and family, nab a selfie, tour the set and grab a bite at the food trucks!

WHERE:

South Pacific Pictures, 8 Tolich Place Henderson, Auckland

WHEN:

Saturday September 28th. Doors will be open from 10am – 4pm

GETTING THERE:

Check out www.at.govt.co.nz for public transport options within Auckland

For more information and updates go to tvnz.co.nz/ShortlandStreetOpenDay

Important notice: South Pacific Pictures is located on private property and is not open to the public on any day other than the Shortland Street Open Day on 28th September 2019.

TVNZ will be filming and taking photos so please keep in mind that you may appear in the footage captured at the event.

This is strictly a no smoking event.





ends

© Scoop Media

