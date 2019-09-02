Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Shortland Street Open Day

Monday, 2 September 2019, 12:30 pm
Press Release: TVNZ

Shortland Street is opening its doors to the public!

Calling all Shortland Street fans…

Having graced our screens for 27 years, New Zealand’s most iconic drama is finally opening its doors!

Fans will have an exclusive chance to go behind the scenes – so come check out ED, Triage, TK’s apartment, take a peek inside the King’s house and scope out the I.V bar!

Plus get to meet some of your favourite Shorty stars! This opportunity doesn’t come around often, so why not make a day of it? Come along with your friends and family, nab a selfie, tour the set and grab a bite at the food trucks!

WHERE:

South Pacific Pictures, 8 Tolich Place Henderson, Auckland
WHEN:
Saturday September 28th. Doors will be open from 10am – 4pm
GETTING THERE:
Check out www.at.govt.co.nz for public transport options within Auckland

For more information and updates go to tvnz.co.nz/ShortlandStreetOpenDay

Important notice: South Pacific Pictures is located on private property and is not open to the public on any day other than the Shortland Street Open Day on 28th September 2019.
TVNZ will be filming and taking photos so please keep in mind that you may appear in the footage captured at the event.
This is strictly a no smoking event.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from TVNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Paradise Lost - Malcolm Lowry's Under the Volcano

To dismiss Lowry's masterpiece as the deluded ravings of a 'good bottle man' merely trivialises one of the most important novels of the twentieth-century. More>>


Measles: Auckland Outbreak Prompts Travel Warning

The Ministry of Health is warning people travelling to Auckland to make sure they're vaccinated against measles. The outbreak has spread much more quickly in the last fortnight. More>>

ALSO:


Howard Davis Review: Tarantino's Pitch-Perfect Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Welcome back to the violent and misogynistic, yet always entertaining world of Quentin Tarantino, who this time around focuses his dyspeptic lens on Tinseltown's pimply backside. More>>


Mayor's Statement: Death Of Actor Ray Henwood

“Ray was an absolute stalwart of the Wellington drama scene. His contribution to what we have today cannot be understated,” the Mayor says. “His first love was stage work and we are thankful he graced the stage in Wellington. He loved the city and we also loved him." More>>

ALSO:


All Blacks: Rugby World Cup Squad Named

Coach Steve Hansen has unveiled the All Blacks team he believes can win its third straight Rugby World Cup title. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 