Lightbox Media Highlights - October 2019

Monday, 2 September 2019, 3:41 pm
Press Release: Lightbox

Get comfy – October is shaping up to be a big month for Lightbox, with the final season of Mr. Robot added to the schedule and a premiere date confirmed for Castle Rock Season 2. See below for details…

MR. ROBOT SEASON 4

Mr. Robot follows Elliot (Emmy® and Academy Award®-winner Rami Malek), a young programmer whose world suddenly changes when he meets ‘Mr. Robot’ (Golden Globe®-winner Christian Slater), the mysterious leader of an underground hacker group that wants to recruit Elliot to help take down the “one percent” and trigger a worldwide revolution. The fourth and final season of Mr. Robot will take place over the 2015 Christmas holiday and will be filled with hacking, splashed with blood and answer the series’ most pressing questions.

Starring: Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), Christian Slater (Interview with the Vampire), Portia Doubleday (Carrie).

SEASON PREMIERE MONDAY 7 OCTOBER, EXPRESS AND EXCLUSIVE

CASTLE ROCK SEASON 2

Taking viewers into the chilling world of acclaimed, best-selling author Stephen King, Castle Rock is a psychological-horror series set in the King multiverse. In the second season, a feud between warring clans comes to a boil when budding psychopath Annie Wilkes – Stephen King's nurse from hell – gets waylaid in Castle Rock. Actress Lizzie Caplan, known for her roles in Masters of Sex and True Blood, has been announced to star as Wilkes.

Starring: Lizzie Caplan (Masters of Sex), Paul Sparks (House of Cards), Barkhad Abdi (Captain Phillips).

TRIPLE EPISODE PREMIERE THURSDAY 24 OCTOBER, EXPRESS AND EXCLUSIVE

ends

