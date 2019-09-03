Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Reb Fountain announces eight date October tour

Tuesday, 3 September 2019, 9:01 am
Press Release: Under the Radar

After touring the world Reb Fountain returns to New Zealand for a premiere of new music from her highly anticipated next album,
to be released 2020.

An award-winning singer-songwriter, Reb Fountain teamed up with Dave Khan (Marlon Williams) to produce a profoundly iconic record showcasing Fountain’s noir punk-folk songwriting style. In a prelude to what is to come, Reb offers us a chance to experience the new material full-spectrum with her stellar band featuring, Dave Khan, Earl Robertson and Karin Canzek this October.
Reb won the Tui for Best Country Album/Artist 2018 for her EP Hopeful & Hopeless, APRA Best Country Song 2018 for the title track ‘Hopeful & Hopeless’ and her album Little Arrows was nominated for Best Folk Album of 2018. A pre-eminent singer and performer, Reb has for years been the musicians’ secret. She’s performed and recorded with Neil Finn, Marlon Williams, Don McGlashan, The Eastern, The Warratahs, Finn Andrews, Tami Neilson and Julia Deans. If you were lucky enough to catch her at the recent Neil Young's ‘Live Rust’ tribute concert series or 2019's 'The Others Way' performance that commanded two standing ovations, you know Reb Fountain is a performer not to be missed.

Reb Fountain October Tour 2019 dates
October 12th The Wine Cellar - Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland

October 17th The Dome - Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival, Tūranganui A Kiwa, Gisborne

October 18th Cassels Blue Smoke - Ōtautahi, Christchurch

October 19th St Peters Hall - Paekakariki

October 20th House Concert - Te Oreore, Masterton

October 23rd Victoria Spiegeltent Hawkes Bay Arts Festival - Ahuriri, Napier

October 24th Carrus Crystal Palace Tauranga Arts Festival - Tauranga Moana, Tauranga

October 27th Leigh Sawmill - Matakana Leigh

Tickets on sale from BanishedMusic.com
rebfountain.com for more info
Links to Reb Fountain Online:
Official Website
Facebook / Twitter / Instagram
YouTube
Spotify / Apple Music / Soundcloud / Bandcamp

