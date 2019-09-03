Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Conservation Week activities at ZEALANDIA for curious minds

Tuesday, 3 September 2019, 10:21 am
Press Release: Zealandia

Conservation Week activities at ZEALANDIA for curious minds of all ages

ZEALANDIA is leading a week of free activities for curious minds of all ages for the 50th anniversary of Conservation Week in New Zealand. From 15-21 September the Wellington ecosanctuary will be hosting everything from puppetry and seminars to craft activities and workshops.

“We all need to work together for a nature-rich future,” says ZEALANDIA Learning and Engagement Manager Anastasia Turnbull.

“Conservation Week gives us the opportunity to celebrate the work being done to protect our native species, and show the wide range of ways that people can connect with and value nature, she says.”

All the family are welcome on Sunday 15 September for Nature Day at ZEALANDIA, with free entry all day for those under 18. There will be a range of walk-up activities happening between 11am and 3.30pm, designed to engage and inspire curious young minds. Activities include puppeteer Anna Bailey; conservation games with Forest & Bird; artist Margaret Tolland; Capital Harmony Chorus and art and craft activities.

On Tuesday 17 September, come to a fascinating talk giving an insight into the world of honey bees and how they feed us. Dr Elodie Urlacher will discuss the unique abilities of these bees including navigation, concept of numbers and language, visual and olfactory learning and how researchers made these discoveries.

Department of Conservation Threatened Species Ambassador Nicola Toki will lead a public seminar on Wednesday 18 September, as part of the ZEALANDIA/ Forest & Bird Wild Wednesday programme. Nicola will explain the disconnect between what we think about nature and what is really happening out there; how we can have a nature-rich future and be sustainable humans.

On Friday 20 September, ZEALANDIA will host a lively discussion on Life After Death: an Afterlife for Wildlife. Is it art, is it science, is it sacrilege or something entirely different? Covering a range of perspectives, can the speakers’ kōrero change your view on how we deal with dead wildlife? You’ll hear a range of viewpoints including using dead wildlife for art, science, cultural purpose and from those who are entirely against the practice!

People who are keen to learn the practical craft of taxidermy will be able to sign up for a paid workshop with taxidermist, artist and vet nurse Antoinette Ratcliffe on Saturday 21 September.

Find out more at www.visitzealandia.com/events


ends

