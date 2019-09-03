Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealand athletes Earn The Fern at Olympic Test Events!

Tuesday, 3 September 2019, 11:35 am
Press Release: NZ Olympic Committee

A host of New Zealand’s elite athletes have been in action at Olympic venues just under a year out from the games.

Men’s 49er sailors Peter Burling and Blair Tuke took gold at their test event in Enoshima, sailing consistently and recording three race wins to claim the top spot.

In the triathlon test event Whakatane’s Hayden Wilde was the pick of the Kiwis, pulling off the race of his life to win bronze in the men’s event.

The 21-year-old took the podium finish in a field stacked with the best triathletes in the world, including the likes of Jonathan Brownlee.

The men’s Black Sticks also recorded three wins out of four games to place second in their four nations tournament in Tokyo.

The athletes have loved their time in Japan and can't wait to contest the Games next year.

"It's an amazing culture so we're really embracing it and loving our time over here," said Molly Meech.

"The people are really friendly and we're eating loads of delicious sushi and Japanese dishes as well," added Alex Maloney.

ends

Find more from NZ Olympic Committee on InfoPages.
 
 
 
LIFESTYLE


 


