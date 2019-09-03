Fly The Roof, A Global Education Adventure



Media Release

2 September 2019

Fly The Roof, A Global Education Adventure

On September 16 2019, four Cantabrians will head to Tanzania, Africa to participate in Wings of Kilimanjaro - the worlds most exciting charity adventure.

Wings Of Kilimanjaro (WOK) is organising its sixth expedition in 2019 and likely the last. Standing at 5,895 (19,340ft) and the continents highest peak, getting to the summit is no easy task. “Trekkers fall prey to altitude sickness constantly and some even die on their way up to Uhuru Peak. Keeping an eye on each other will be a top concern as we climb,” says team spokesperson Harry Seagar.

Once and if the small group of participants from around the world make it to the summit, they will paraglide off the peak landing in a local village at the base of the mountain. “It’s truly incredible, it’s known as the greatest Hike’n’Fly on the Earth. We’re expecting to be in the air for over an hour with a 35km flight. Much easier on the legs than a walk down though,” said Seagar.

Since 2013 WOK has fundraised over 750,000 USD and has funded multiple clean water projects, tree planting and the construction of Emboreet Primary School - one of only two primary schools in the area. “For us, the adventure is a major pull card but being able to pursue this expedition with WOK is what makes it truly exciting. We genuinely want to leave a lasting positive impact on the area vs just a ‘take and leave experience’ philosophy which we see so many tourists employing. That philosophy is damaging to everyone,” Seagar said.

To participate in the WOK event the Fly The Roof (FTR) team (comprising of Ryan, Guido, Chris and Harry) must fundraise minimum 25,000 USD (40,000NZD) to contribute toward the event’s charitable mission. All costs relevant to the pursuit of the expedition are covered by the team personally. This years event fundraising goes directly back to finishing Emboreet Primary School, facilitated by the expeditions charity partner WorldServe International. “We’re helping to fund solar panels for the school, new classrooms and a teacher accommodation building. Basic education is the first step in every positive direction for their futures.”

“We’re gifted so much by the communities we get to visit and leaving a positive impact makes saying thank you truly possible and goal-orientated expeditions like these twice as fulfilling,” Seagar said.

Popular outdoor retailer, Kathmandu, have provided gear and made a 3,300USD contribution to the teams Global Education Adventure fund (via their EveryDayHero Page). The team has fundraised just shy of 15,000USD (3/5 of their minimum commitment). This has been achieved via the generous support of personal networks, community events and local businesses all chipping in where they can. They also hope to release a feature documentary of the expedition in 2020.

FTR will launch a PledgeMe Campaign focused on communicating how important a basic education has been for many Kiwi’s lives. This #ShareGratitude campaign also features prominent Chch Community Leaders, Authors, Academics, Sportspeople and Professionals. They hope to fundraise 5,000 NZD and help to trigger realisations of gratitude. “We all came to the same conclusion that we (the team) took our education for granted. We’re only starting to realise how critical it was for granting us the ability to live better lives! We want to reamplify this message back to our community through a diverse set of voices”, Seagar said.

FTR will host their final event ‘Graze For Emboreet’ at Grater Goods Delicatessen on 10 September (5 days before they leave for Africa). It’s is expected to be a fantastic evening of live music, an exciting silent auction and continuously-served delicious food.



