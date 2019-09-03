Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Generation Gap

Tuesday, 3 September 2019, 3:40 pm
Press Release: The Generation Gap


The Generation Gap is an exciting comedy show performed by comedians Jo Ghastly and Ben Kent as part of the Christchurch Comedy Carnival September 12 and 14th.

The Generation Gap - a show about trying to be cool when you are not...

Ben’s parents are definitely not cool - Can Ben have any hope of coolness? Jo’s kids are definitely cool - is it too late for Jo to be cool ? The Generation Gap - a show about trying to be cool when you are not.

The show is a fun, light-hearted exploration of The Generation Gap from both sides. Suitable for age 13 upwards.

Ben Kent is a rising star of the Christchurch Comedy scene, nominated for Best Newcomer in 2018. He is known for his hilarious character portrayals and wacky observational comedy. He was part of the winning school’s Theatresports team in his youth.

Jo Ghastly is Christchurch Comedy's coolest Mum. She placed 3rd in the South Island RAW Comedy final 2018 and has twice been comedy Roast Battle champion.

Jo Ghastly is an actor, improviser and comedian. Previous career highlights include being a Canterbury 3ZB cheerleader last century and being typecast on stage and screen as everyone’s bitchy mother. Comedy provides welcome relief from perimenopausal mood swings and the tortures of parenting teenagers.

Jo’s recent acting role’s include the feature film “The Stolen” and TVs “The Adam and Eve Show” and stage performances with Impulse Theatre, Playspace Theatre and No Productions.

“I wish you were my mother” – most comedy gig MCs

“I wish you weren’t my mother”- Jo’s kids

“Beautifully assured on stage, - quick thinking, lively and courageous improviser”- Theatreview Dunedin Fringe 2018

The Generation Gap is produced by Jo Ghastly, who has produced comedy shows for Impulse Theatre and Peppered Unicorn for Fringe festivals. Jo is also producing and performing in Old AF during the Comedy Carnival.

The Generation Gap is two shows only-

The Saturday show has almost completely sold out!

Saturday 6pm 14 December at Darkroom 336 St Asaph Street

https://www.facebook.com/events/2401706066716135/

Door sales will be available for the Thursday show at Space Academy 371 St Asaph Street 7.30 pm Thursday 12 September or buy tickets from the link below

https://www.facebook.com/events/188963295357438/

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from The Generation Gap on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Paradise Lost - Malcolm Lowry's Under the Volcano

To dismiss Lowry's masterpiece as the deluded ravings of a 'good bottle man' merely trivialises one of the most important novels of the twentieth-century. More>>


Measles: Auckland Outbreak Prompts Travel Warning

The Ministry of Health is warning people travelling to Auckland to make sure they're vaccinated against measles. The outbreak has spread much more quickly in the last fortnight. More>>

ALSO:


Howard Davis Review: Tarantino's Pitch-Perfect Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Welcome back to the violent and misogynistic, yet always entertaining world of Quentin Tarantino, who this time around focuses his dyspeptic lens on Tinseltown's pimply backside. More>>


Mayor's Statement: Death Of Actor Ray Henwood

“Ray was an absolute stalwart of the Wellington drama scene. His contribution to what we have today cannot be understated,” the Mayor says. “His first love was stage work and we are thankful he graced the stage in Wellington. He loved the city and we also loved him." More>>

ALSO:


All Blacks: Rugby World Cup Squad Named

Coach Steve Hansen has unveiled the All Blacks team he believes can win its third straight Rugby World Cup title. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 