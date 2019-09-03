The Generation Gap



The Generation Gap is an exciting comedy show performed by comedians Jo Ghastly and Ben Kent as part of the Christchurch Comedy Carnival September 12 and 14th.

The Generation Gap - a show about trying to be cool when you are not...

Ben’s parents are definitely not cool - Can Ben have any hope of coolness? Jo’s kids are definitely cool - is it too late for Jo to be cool ? The Generation Gap - a show about trying to be cool when you are not.

The show is a fun, light-hearted exploration of The Generation Gap from both sides. Suitable for age 13 upwards.

Ben Kent is a rising star of the Christchurch Comedy scene, nominated for Best Newcomer in 2018. He is known for his hilarious character portrayals and wacky observational comedy. He was part of the winning school’s Theatresports team in his youth.

Jo Ghastly is Christchurch Comedy's coolest Mum. She placed 3rd in the South Island RAW Comedy final 2018 and has twice been comedy Roast Battle champion.

Jo Ghastly is an actor, improviser and comedian. Previous career highlights include being a Canterbury 3ZB cheerleader last century and being typecast on stage and screen as everyone’s bitchy mother. Comedy provides welcome relief from perimenopausal mood swings and the tortures of parenting teenagers.

Jo’s recent acting role’s include the feature film “The Stolen” and TVs “The Adam and Eve Show” and stage performances with Impulse Theatre, Playspace Theatre and No Productions.

“I wish you were my mother” – most comedy gig MCs

“I wish you weren’t my mother”- Jo’s kids

“Beautifully assured on stage, - quick thinking, lively and courageous improviser”- Theatreview Dunedin Fringe 2018

The Generation Gap is produced by Jo Ghastly, who has produced comedy shows for Impulse Theatre and Peppered Unicorn for Fringe festivals. Jo is also producing and performing in Old AF during the Comedy Carnival.

The Generation Gap is two shows only-

The Saturday show has almost completely sold out!

Saturday 6pm 14 December at Darkroom 336 St Asaph Street

https://www.facebook.com/events/2401706066716135/

Door sales will be available for the Thursday show at Space Academy 371 St Asaph Street 7.30 pm Thursday 12 September or buy tickets from the link below

https://www.facebook.com/events/188963295357438/

