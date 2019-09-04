Nominations open for 2019 Ōtara Sports Awards



• 14 categories including Sportsman of the year, Sportswoman of the year, Team of the year, a Supreme Award and the induction of new recipients to the Hall of Fame category.

• Ōtara Sports Awards launch new website - otarasportsawards.co.nz - nominations for the 2019 sports awards can now be submitted online.

Nominations are now open for the 2019 Ōtara Sports Awards which will be held at Kia Aroha College on Saturday 30 November.

The Ōtara Sports Awards honours the sporting achievements of Ōtara sports people including athletes, administrators and coaches.

The sports awards, which were established by the Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board in 2017, consist of 14 categories including: Masters Athlete of the Year, Team of the Year, Sportswoman of the Year, Sportsman of the Year, Supreme Award and Hall of Fame: Lifetime Achievement Award.

Lotu Fuli, Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board chairwoman, says, that the third annual Otara Sports Awards is an opportunity to recognise sporting excellence both on and off the field.

“The annual Ōtara Sports Awards is an event that celebrates the outstanding achievements of local sports people in our community. We recognise athletes that excel on the sporting field or court as well as honour administrators and coaches that give up their time to manage or coach others.”

“It’s so important that people take the time to recognise those standout individuals, clubs and schools who are helping to raise our community, so make sure you nominate your local sporting hero for an Ōtara Sports Award.”

This year’s event also coincides with the launch of the sports award’s new website - otarasportsawards.co.nz - which gives people online access to key information including an online nomination form.

“It’s an exciting new channel that will provide our community with comprehensive information about the Ōtara Sports Awards including our history, photos from past awards and an easy-to-use online nomination form for this year’s event,” says, Fuli.

“The new website complements the Otara Sports Awards Facebook page and community engagement work that our organising committee have delivered over the past three years to ensure local people have their say in the event each year.”

The full list of categories for the 2019 Ōtara Sports Awards:

• Service to Sport Award • Sports Administrator Award

• Official of the Year

• Coach of the Year

• Junior Team of the Year

• Junior Sportswoman of the Year

• Junior Sportsman of the Year

• Masters Athlete of the Year

• Uniquely Abled Award

• Team of the Year

• Sportswoman of the Year

• Sportsman of the Year

• Supreme Award

• Hall of Fame: Lifetime Achievement Award

Nominations close 7pm Sunday 3 November 2019.

Candidates must have been a member of a club, school or live in the Otara Local Board region in the qualifying period.

Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on Saturday 30 November at Kia Aroha College at 6pm.





