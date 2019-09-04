Church & AP share horror inspired video for 'Roulette'

Wednesday 4 September, 2019- After an overnight premiere from New York tastemakers FADER, Church & AP share a cult film dream sequence inspired video for 'Roulette' by Wellington filmmakers Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou.

"I just wanted to show people the shit we like," says Church Leon. "Whether that’s Hitchcock or N.E.R.D. This is just an insight into our minds."

"Church sent me the dream sequence from The Big Lebowski, so I sent them the nightmare sequence from Vertigo," says Arty Papageorgiou. "We then spoke about The Clipse for a few hours. After a mixture of practical and VFX we ended up with the 'Roulette' video."

Described by Line of Best Fit as a "growling, housey bop", 'Roulette' is just the latest in string of streaming hits from Church & AP, who released their breakthrough single 'Ready or Not' just nine months ago. Following a whistle stop tour and with huge summer festival season on the cards, Church & AP are set to release details of their upcoming album in the very near future.

Church & AP biography

Church and AP met on the first day of high school in 2013 over a shared appreciation for Chance the Rapper. They started creating music together and individually, Church was handpicked by David Dallas for Red Bull 64 Bars, spent all the time they could soaking up the local hip hop scene, and then started releasing music on the internet and playing sell-out gigs. The industry and hip hop fans took notice. Last summer they released their first official single ‘Ready or Not’ which went straight into the New Zealand singles charts, spent two months on Mai FM’s A rotation playlist, was playlisted across Spotify and Apple and made the New Music Friday cover for Spotify Australia and New Zealand. The track hit #1 on Shazam as people tried to work out who was making this brilliant new music that has garnered more than three million streams.

The love isn’t just from New Zealand, Church and AP have received international support from radio tastemakers BBC Radio 1 & 1XTRA including Annie Mac, DJ Target & Jam Supernova and music media including i-D, VICE, The Line Of Best Fit, Complex, Dummy.

"Two ambitious Kiwis...Brockhampton’s favourite Kiwi rap duo" – i-D

"Equal parts nonchalant falsetto R&B, humid drum machine funk, and confident, clear-eyed punchlines, it’s an earworm sing-along with moody undertones." – DUMMY

"A rich cocktail that merges strong undertones of hip hop heavyweights with their youthful charm, topped with their 'give me everything you've got' attitude" – THE LINE OF BEST FIT

Now, six years on from that first meeting at 18 & 19 respectively, Church & AP are poised to become New Zealand’s latest hip hop heavyweights with their collective YKK. Their debut album is on the horizon, recorded at Red Bull Music Studios Auckland, with the first track ‘Dandelion’ a statement that they’re working hard to take their music to the world - and they know they’re on the right track because “the kids all singing our fancy rhymes”.

About Red Bull Music

For 20 years, Red Bull has celebrated music, its culture and the creative minds behind it.

With multiple festivals, music education workshops, collaborations with artists and

thousands of initiatives, Red Bull supports artists and local music communities around

the world.

The Church & AP album release tour makes up part of Red Bull’s commitment to support recording artists beyond its studio, helping them to take their music to the streets where fans can experience these shining homegrown stars in the flesh.

