New Zealand Book Council becomes Read NZ Te Pou Muramura



New Zealand Book Council is changing its name and identity to become Read NZ Te Pou Muramura.

The move will better reflect its work to promote reading through a range of programmes and campaigns, as well as a desire to remain truly relevant in a changing Aotearoa New Zealand.

Staff and board worked with education consultant Te Ataahia Hurihanganui of Reo Rua Māori Language Consultancy to create the name Te Pou Muramura. This special name expresses the concept of moving from darkness into light, as told in the Māori creation story. This metaphor can also be used to describe what happens during the process of reading.

'Muramura' is a glowing ember, flame or blaze, and 'pou' is an upright supporting post or pole. Te Pou Muramura speaks to the sustenance of a blaze, in the way that reading can spark a glow or light in our minds.

Fiona Kidman was founding secretary of the Book Council, established in 1972 in response to UNESCO’s International Book Year. Since then, the organisation has worked tirelessly to present a wide range of programmes that promote books, writers and reading.

Read NZ Te Pou Muramura CEO Jo Cribb says the move is a timely one.

“We acknowledge the amazing work done by the Book Council over the past 47 years and feel privileged to take the organisation into its next phase.

“Read NZ Te Pou Muramura’s distinctive role is to be a social enterprise with a single-minded focus of advocating for and promoting reading and its significant benefits – for individuals, communities and our nation as a whole.”

Read NZ Te Pou Muramura board chair Peter Biggs agrees.

“We are excited that our name and identity will now better reflect the focused work we are already doing in communities to spread the joy and vital importance of reading,” he says.

