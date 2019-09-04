Emirates Team NZ Immersion Day Experience up for grabs



4 September 2019

Emirates Team New Zealand Immersion Day Experience up for grabs at 2019 Grocery Ball Auction!



Earlier this year, MND New Zealand (the Motor Neurone Disease Association of New Zealand) became the official Charity partner of Emirates Team New Zealand for the 36th America’s Cup.

As part of its support for MND New Zealand, Emirates Team New Zealand has generously donated a full immersion day experience to be auctioned off at The Grocery Charity Ball on the 14th September 2019.

The Grocery Charity Ball is a key annual event on the grocery industry social calendar, directing over $3 Million to charitable causes since it began in 2004. The ball is held with the support of both Foodstuffs and Countdown, as well as the New Zealand Food & Grocery Council. Funds raised from the 2019 event will be donated to MND New Zealand.

Along with a friend, the winning bidder of this once in a lifetime Emirates Team New Zealand experience will be one of the first to get up close and personal with the 2021 Americas Cup Emirates Team New Zealand AC75 yacht and crew. Two people will spend an immersion day with the team, including time at the base and out on the water. Incredibly, there is also the possibility for one person to ride on sail on the AC75. The targeted date for the experience is around mid-October, but this is weather and team schedule dependant. Flexibility with schedules and understanding of these constraints should be considered when bidding for this auction item.





MND New Zealand General Manager Carl Sunderland says, “It is a huge honour to be the chosen charity beneficiary for The Grocery Charity Ball 2019, and we are extremely grateful to Emirates Team New Zealand for donating this unique experience for auction.”





Don’t despair, even if you’re not attending the Grocery Ball, there’s still a chance to win this exciting experience, by bidding online! Simply register online at app.galabid.com/grocery19 to start bidding.

Online bids for live auction items (including this Immersion Day Experience) will close at 8.30pm on Saturday 14 September and revert to live bidding by Auctioneer. If you wish to bid/continue bidding on the Emirates Team New Zealand Immersion Day Experience, please contact Kate Dalders by emailing kate.dalders@mnd.org.nz before the 11th September. Online bidding for silent auction items will close at 11pm on Saturday 14th September.

Motor Neurone Disease (MND) is a rapidly progressing disease which causes the muscles that enable us to move, speak, swallow and breathe to stop working. New Zealand has the highest known rate of MND in the world, with an average of 2 people diagnosed each week. The cause is not yet known; there is very little treatment and no known cure.

MND New Zealand provides practical and emotional support, advocacy, raising awareness, education, up-to-date information and also supports research

To find out more on how to bid for this incredible experience email kate.dalders@mnd.org.nz.

Terms and conditions: The experience is subject to several terms and conditions. These include that those with any connection to competing Americas Cup teams (including family, friends or sponsors) are not permitted to bid for or qualify for the experience. Filming and photography will be prohibited but imagery will be supplied. The timing of the experience is entirely dependent on the team sailing schedule and weather conditions which are very changeable.





