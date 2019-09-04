Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Pied Piper

Wednesday, 4 September 2019, 2:15 pm
Press Release: KidzStuff Theatre for Children


Kidz Stuff
Theatre for Children Inc
Presents:
“The Pied Piper”
Written By Rob Ormsby
Directed By Amalia Calder


The Pied Piper is an exciting New Zealand revival of an old German legend, sprinkled with songs and KidzStuff’s magic touch.

Tom Kereama as The Pied Piper

Are you ready to come along for a ride this spring and enter the imaginary world of Abby, Marco and their Dad?

Dad is a very good story teller, his tales are full of greedy characters, silly characters, forgetful characters and funny ratty type characters. Not to mention: Darth pirate, Candy the sugarfree fairy and The Pied Piper himself.

So get out your Flutes and head along to the Tararua Tramping Club, to see what The Pied Piper and his rattus ratties have in store.

When: 30th September - 11th October 2019.
Monday - Friday 10am & 11:30am
10am shows only on Saturdays!

Tickets $10.50 pp, Children under 2 Free
$7 Special Preview, Saturday 28th August 2019
Bookings: www.kidzstufftheatre.co.nz


