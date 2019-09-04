The Pied Piper



Kidz Stuff

Theatre for Children Inc

Presents:

“The Pied Piper”

Written By Rob Ormsby

Directed By Amalia Calder



The Pied Piper is an exciting New Zealand revival of an old German legend, sprinkled with songs and KidzStuff’s magic touch.

Tom Kereama as The Pied Piper

Are you ready to come along for a ride this spring and enter the imaginary world of Abby, Marco and their Dad?

Dad is a very good story teller, his tales are full of greedy characters, silly characters, forgetful characters and funny ratty type characters. Not to mention: Darth pirate, Candy the sugarfree fairy and The Pied Piper himself.

So get out your Flutes and head along to the Tararua Tramping Club, to see what The Pied Piper and his rattus ratties have in store.

When: 30th September - 11th October 2019.

Monday - Friday 10am & 11:30am

10am shows only on Saturdays!



Tickets $10.50 pp, Children under 2 Free

$7 Special Preview, Saturday 28th August 2019

Bookings: www.kidzstufftheatre.co.nz





© Scoop Media

