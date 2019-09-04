Freeride World Tour rookie Jess Hotter joins Mons Royale

Mons Royale announces The Freeride World Tour standout rookie Jess Hotter will join their supported global Team Riders.

Jess is the first athlete to qualify with The Freeride World Tour 2020 with maximum points coming from an astounding three, 4-star event wins in 2019. She backed up her international success on home turf on Monday by winning the 4 star North Face Frontier Freeride World Qualifier at The Remarkables. This is part of the southern hemisphere’s largest winter sporting event currently taking place, Winter Games NZ.

Hamish Acland, founder and CEO of Mons Royale:

“Jess Hotter is a truly authentic skier and athlete. She’s from a mountain town and has built her career doing the hard yards, ski patrolling, painting houses in the off season and surfing couches on her travels to compete and get experience under her belt. At Mons we want to inspire people to live a life of action and adventure and we see Jess as not just a rad skier but a superb role model. She cares for the planet, she’s extremely humble and we couldn’t be happier to have Jess on the team and help her live her dream.”

Jess Hotter:

“ I’m stoked to be working with Mons! I’ve always loved the gear and they have a passion for a mountains, like myself. I am definitely excited to use it in all of my adventures! Thanks for the support.”



Jess will represent Mons Royale and New Zealand when she goes to compete on The Freeride World Tour circuit starting in Hakuba, Japan in 18-25th January 2020. We wish her every success in chasing her dream.

