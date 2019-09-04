Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

CoNZealand to host 1945 Retro Hugos

Wednesday, 4 September 2019, 8:19 pm
Press Release: CoNZealand


CoNZealand will present the Retro Hugo Awards for 1945, to acknowledge notable works published in 1944, CoNZealand co-chairs, Norman Cates and Kelly Buehler announced.

The Hugos are the most prestigious award in the science fiction and fantasy genres. First presented in 1953, they honour literature, media and fan activities and have become the key event held during the World Science Fiction Convention (Worldcon).

Since 1996, Worldcon committees also have had the option of presenting Retrospective (Retro) awards to honour works published in the earlier years of Worldcon, which were established in 1939, when no Hugos were awarded.

The 2019 Irish Worldcon, held in Dublin last month, presented the 1944 Retro Hugos for the 1943 calendar year. Antoine de Saint-Exupéry and Ray Bradbury were amongst the winners.

“Some of the works created during the World War II years have become classics and it is a great opportunity to be able to formally celebrate them,” said Cates and Buehler.

Nominations for the 1945 Retro Hugos will open at the same time as the 2020 Hugo Award nominations.

In addition to the Hugos and Retro Hugos, CoNZealand will host the Sir Julius Vogel Awards that recognise excellence in science fiction, fantasy, or horror works created by New Zealanders and New Zealand residents.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from CoNZealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Paradise Lost - Malcolm Lowry's Under the Volcano

To dismiss Lowry's masterpiece as the deluded ravings of a 'good bottle man' merely trivialises one of the most important novels of the twentieth-century. More>>


Measles: Auckland Outbreak Prompts Travel Warning

The Ministry of Health is warning people travelling to Auckland to make sure they're vaccinated against measles. The outbreak has spread much more quickly in the last fortnight. More>>

ALSO:


Howard Davis Review: Tarantino's Pitch-Perfect Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Welcome back to the violent and misogynistic, yet always entertaining world of Quentin Tarantino, who this time around focuses his dyspeptic lens on Tinseltown's pimply backside. More>>


Mayor's Statement: Death Of Actor Ray Henwood

“Ray was an absolute stalwart of the Wellington drama scene. His contribution to what we have today cannot be understated,” the Mayor says. “His first love was stage work and we are thankful he graced the stage in Wellington. He loved the city and we also loved him." More>>

ALSO:


All Blacks: Rugby World Cup Squad Named

Coach Steve Hansen has unveiled the All Blacks team he believes can win its third straight Rugby World Cup title. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 