Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

2D Love: Maybe you've been looking in the wrong dimension...

Wednesday, 4 September 2019, 8:43 pm
Press Release: Outlook for Someday


A timely parable about human’s growing intimacy with technology, this short documentary provides a rare window into a burgeoning world of a young man grappling with love in all its dimensions. As humans become increasingly intimate with various forms of media, a number of people are entering into relationships with 2-D personas, often known as their ‘waifu’. This topic intrigued Christchurch born filmmaker Abigail Egden who completed her anthropology thesis on the topic on 2016 at the University of Canterbury.

2D Love is a perspective on an emotional landscape not normally found in Auckland. The world of anime, cosplay and virtual reality intrigue in this thought provoking short documentary that challenges conventional notions of love and life.

2D Love is one of the Someday Stories series of sustainability-focused short films by emerging film-makers of Aotearoa New Zealand. In its third year, you can watch Someday Stories online from 5th September @
Website - https://www.someday.co.nz/stories/about/
Vimeo – https://vimeo.com/350844792/ee8ea3ac7c

Someday Stories are produced by Connected Media with support from NZ On Air, The Body Shop, Te Māngai Pāho and the New Zealand Film Commission in association with Stuff, Māori Television, RNZ, and the Coconet.tv.

2D Love
Rating: PG
Producer: Gemma Knight
Writer/Director: Abigail Egden

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Outlook for Someday on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Paradise Lost - Malcolm Lowry's Under the Volcano

To dismiss Lowry's masterpiece as the deluded ravings of a 'good bottle man' merely trivialises one of the most important novels of the twentieth-century. More>>


Measles: Auckland Outbreak Prompts Travel Warning

The Ministry of Health is warning people travelling to Auckland to make sure they're vaccinated against measles. The outbreak has spread much more quickly in the last fortnight. More>>

ALSO:


Howard Davis Review: Tarantino's Pitch-Perfect Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Welcome back to the violent and misogynistic, yet always entertaining world of Quentin Tarantino, who this time around focuses his dyspeptic lens on Tinseltown's pimply backside. More>>


Mayor's Statement: Death Of Actor Ray Henwood

“Ray was an absolute stalwart of the Wellington drama scene. His contribution to what we have today cannot be understated,” the Mayor says. “His first love was stage work and we are thankful he graced the stage in Wellington. He loved the city and we also loved him." More>>

ALSO:


All Blacks: Rugby World Cup Squad Named

Coach Steve Hansen has unveiled the All Blacks team he believes can win its third straight Rugby World Cup title. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 