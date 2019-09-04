2D Love: Maybe you've been looking in the wrong dimension...



A timely parable about human’s growing intimacy with technology, this short documentary provides a rare window into a burgeoning world of a young man grappling with love in all its dimensions. As humans become increasingly intimate with various forms of media, a number of people are entering into relationships with 2-D personas, often known as their ‘waifu’. This topic intrigued Christchurch born filmmaker Abigail Egden who completed her anthropology thesis on the topic on 2016 at the University of Canterbury.

2D Love is a perspective on an emotional landscape not normally found in Auckland. The world of anime, cosplay and virtual reality intrigue in this thought provoking short documentary that challenges conventional notions of love and life.

2D Love is one of the Someday Stories series of sustainability-focused short films by emerging film-makers of Aotearoa New Zealand. In its third year, you can watch Someday Stories online from 5th September @

Website - https://www.someday.co.nz/stories/about/

Vimeo – https://vimeo.com/350844792/ee8ea3ac7c

Someday Stories are produced by Connected Media with support from NZ On Air, The Body Shop, Te Māngai Pāho and the New Zealand Film Commission in association with Stuff, Māori Television, RNZ, and the Coconet.tv.

Rating: PG

Producer: Gemma Knight

Writer/Director: Abigail Egden



