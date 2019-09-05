ACT Leader David Seymour Strips Off for Heart Kids

September 4th, 2019

ACT leader David Seymour is stripping off, swapping his suit for swimmers and taking part in this year’s 360 Heart Stopper Challenge for Heart Kids.

Seymour will be joined by a number of former Dancing With The Stars contestants, including K’Lee, Clint Randell, Anna Wilcox, Roger Farrelly and Matt Tatton-Brown as they plunge into an icy tub for six minutes. While the Breakers basketball team are training, their management will be cooling their heels in the 10 degree tubs, alongside CEO’s, school groups, nurses from Starship Hospital and members of the NZArmy.

The event is being held on Thursday September 5th at 5pm La Cigale, Parnell, Auckland, and raises awareness and funds for Heart Kids, the charity that supports the 12 babies born every week in New Zealand with a congenital heart defect. A CHD is the most common serious birth abnormality in New Zealand and there is no way to prevent it or cure it. It is also the number one cause of death in infants and babies.

The 360Heart Stopper Challenge has been running for more than 15 years and was the idea of a father whose child was born with a CHD.

Heart Kids is the only organisation in New Zealand dedicated to providing lifelong care and support for children, young people and families impacted by childhood heart defects (CHD).

Heart Kids CEO Kate Figgins says each year more than 600 families have a newborn heart child enter their lives, and they need someone who can listen, offer practical advice, share information and provide resources. And she says the they need to know they are not alone. Heart Kids provides all of that.

“We also support those families whose children are diagnosed with Rheumatic Heart Disease. The fact that New Zealand still has the highest rate of Rheumatic fever in the OECD is a national disgrace.”

The September 5th Heart Stopper event at La Cigale in Auckland launches the beginning of the 360Heart Stopper Challenge season with events taking place around the country.



-Ends-

© Scoop Media

