New Queenstown Winter Festival director appointed

New Real Journeys Queenstown Winter Festival director appointed

Queenstown, New Zealand (5 September, 2019) – Destination Queenstown is delighted to announce the appointment of Harald Ulriksen to the position of Real Journeys Queenstown Winter Festival Director.

Mr Ulriksen, who has extensive experience in delivering major events overseas alongside strong connections to Queenstown over more than 20 years, will commence his role in early October.

Most recently, Mr Ulriksen was head of entertainment and events for IMG Worlds of Adventure in Dubai, which is the world’s largest indoor theme park. In a space the size of Queenstown under one roof, Harald’s focus and achievements there included the delivery of live events and parades while reinvigorating existing attractions for audiences of more than 5000 people.

His first stint in Queenstown included the role of event manager for Pure Adventure, and Harald was involved in the launch of HQNZ. His next time in Queenstown came in 2015 in the role of Business Manager for Ngai Tahu Tourism. His career has taken him from the Middle East, to Africa, the Americas and Europe.

A keen adventurer and distance runner in his spare time, Mr Ulriksen once ran 4700km solo in Chile and the United Kingdom to raise cash for child cancer support charities, collecting $100,000 in donations along the way.

Destination Queenstown Chairman Matt Hollyer is excited to welcome Mr Ulriksen into the director position.

“Harald brings a broad skill set to this role from a career bringing large scale events and projects to life around the world, and right here in Queenstown. The combination of all this experience and his strong connection to Queenstown made him a great fit for this role,” says Mr Hollyer.

“I’d also like to acknowledge outgoing Festival Director Rae Baker for her commitment to this event for two years. Rae delivered two vibrant and successful festivals, cementing the four-day format and driving a significant increase in festival visitors. We wish her well in her next endeavours,” says Mr Hollyer.

Mr Ulriksen has called Queenstown home before, and knows the value that an event like Festival can bring to a community and its visitors.

“I’ve experienced winter in a number of different destinations around the world and in my opinion Queenstown has it all, and the Queenstown Winter Festival plays a big part in its world class standing. I look forward to seeing where we can take Festival into the future, while also maintaining its historical value. To steer such an important event is exciting, and a privilege.”

The 2020 Real Journeys Queenstown Winter Festival will be held 18-21 June.

