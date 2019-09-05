Meet Next’s 30 Women of the Year

Marking its 10th anniversary with a line-up of outstanding talent from up and down the country, the NEXT Woman of the Year awards recognises trailblazing Kiwi women who are making an impact both globally and locally in the fields of Arts & Culture, Sport, Education, Community, Health & Science, and Business & Innovation.

The diverse line-up of 30 finalists features some of the country’s top sportswomen including rugby player Kendra Cocksedge, Silver Ferns captain Laura Langman and coach Noeline Taurua, business innovators Helen Robinson of Organic Initiative (Oi) and Geneva Healthcare founder Josephine Gagan, WOW founder Dame Suzie Moncrieff, celebrated author Dame Fiona Kidman and the newly appointed interim National Director of Cancer Control Professor Diana Sarfati.

There is also a host of talented and inspirational women making a profound impact in the health and community sectors such as Wellington neonatologist Dr Max Berry, the Christchurch Victims Organising Committee founder Dr Zhiyan Basharati and 23-year-old charity volunteer Eilish Wilkes of Taupo who is herself living with an inoperable brain tumour.

NEXT Editor-in-Chief Nicky Dewe says, “In every case these women have seized an opportunity, addressed a need and made a difference, breaking down barriers in the process, and displaying incredible determination and vision. In many instances they have also overcome huge personal challenges to achieve what they have.”

The NEXT Woman of the Year winners will be chosen by a judging panel featuring The Project’s Kanoa Lloyd and principal sponsor Elizabeth Arden’s General Manager Valerie Riley, as well as NEXT Editor-in-Chief Nicky Dewe.

Valerie says, “This year’s finalists are all amazing in their own right, however, I was especially impressed with the younger finalists who are bravely taking on new frontiers and are inspiring role models to their peers. These forward thinking young ladies are helping put New Zealand on the map with their strong innovative ideas and it is wonderful to acknowledge them as finalists – they should be very proud of themselves.”

Kanoa adds, “Getting ahead in business, the arts, or your chosen field can be a challenge, but here is a group of women who have not just succeeded, but excelled. Some of them have done it while raising families, almost all of them have done it while raising up those around them and I’ve been struck by the number of women who are striving to improve life for all of us through their work and passion. I need a cup of tea and a lie down just reading about their incredible efforts!”

Each finalist is profiled in the October issue of NEXT magazine, on sale Monday, September 9 and the winners will be announced at an awards event at the Cordis hotel in Auckland on October 10.

NEXT Woman of the Year 2019 Finalists:

Arts & Culture

Julia Parnell, Notable Pictures company director

Samantha Scott, Massive Theatre Company founder and artistic director

Dame Suzie Moncrieff, World of Wearable Art founder

Dame Fiona Kidman, Writer

Geraldine Brophy, NextStage Theatre actor, director, producer

Business & Innovation

Aliesha Staples, Staples VR founder/managing director

Bernadette Casey, The Formary founder/creative director

Ezel Kokcu, Passphere CEO

Helen Robinson, Oi co-founder/CEO

Josephine Gagan, New Zealand Health Group CEO

Community

Eilish Wilkes, Charity volunteer

Jazz Thornton, Voices of Hope co-founder

Dr Robbie Francis, The Lucy Foundation co-founder

Verna McFelin, Pillars CEO

Dr Zhiyan Basharati, Christchurch Victims Organising Committee founder

Education

Dianne Daniels, The Digital Wings Trust Programme director

Haritina Mogosanu, Space Place at Carter Observatory senior science communicator

Edwina Mistry, CreateOps founder

Dr Pushpa Wood, Westpac Massey Fin-Ed Centre director

Dr Susan Foster-Cohen, The Champion Centre director

Health & Science

Professor Diana Sarfati, interim National Director of Cancer Control

Dr Max Berry, Neonatologist/lecturer/director

Dr Elizabeth Iorns, Science Exchange CEO

Dr Iona Weir, Bionona CEO

Dr Karen Waldie, Associate Professor of developmental neuropsychology

Sport

Kendra Cocksedge, Black Ferns player

Laura Langman, Silver Ferns captain

Neelu Jennings, Limitless with Support director

Noeline Taurua, Silver Ferns head coach

Sally Morrison, Cricket Wellington and Wellington Hockey chair/Change the Narrative director

