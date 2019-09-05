Meet Next’s 30 Women of the Year
Marking its 10th anniversary with a line-up of outstanding talent from up and down the country, the NEXT Woman of the Year awards recognises trailblazing Kiwi women who are making an impact both globally and locally in the fields of Arts & Culture, Sport, Education, Community, Health & Science, and Business & Innovation.
The diverse line-up of 30 finalists features some of the country’s top sportswomen including rugby player Kendra Cocksedge, Silver Ferns captain Laura Langman and coach Noeline Taurua, business innovators Helen Robinson of Organic Initiative (Oi) and Geneva Healthcare founder Josephine Gagan, WOW founder Dame Suzie Moncrieff, celebrated author Dame Fiona Kidman and the newly appointed interim National Director of Cancer Control Professor Diana Sarfati.
There is also a host of talented and inspirational women making a profound impact in the health and community sectors such as Wellington neonatologist Dr Max Berry, the Christchurch Victims Organising Committee founder Dr Zhiyan Basharati and 23-year-old charity volunteer Eilish Wilkes of Taupo who is herself living with an inoperable brain tumour.
NEXT Editor-in-Chief Nicky Dewe says, “In every case these women have seized an opportunity, addressed a need and made a difference, breaking down barriers in the process, and displaying incredible determination and vision. In many instances they have also overcome huge personal challenges to achieve what they have.”
The NEXT Woman of the Year winners will be chosen by a judging panel featuring The Project’s Kanoa Lloyd and principal sponsor Elizabeth Arden’s General Manager Valerie Riley, as well as NEXT Editor-in-Chief Nicky Dewe.
Valerie says, “This year’s finalists are all amazing in their own right, however, I was especially impressed with the younger finalists who are bravely taking on new frontiers and are inspiring role models to their peers. These forward thinking young ladies are helping put New Zealand on the map with their strong innovative ideas and it is wonderful to acknowledge them as finalists – they should be very proud of themselves.”
Kanoa adds, “Getting ahead in business, the arts, or your chosen field can be a challenge, but here is a group of women who have not just succeeded, but excelled. Some of them have done it while raising families, almost all of them have done it while raising up those around them and I’ve been struck by the number of women who are striving to improve life for all of us through their work and passion. I need a cup of tea and a lie down just reading about their incredible efforts!”
Each finalist is profiled in the October issue of NEXT magazine, on sale Monday, September 9 and the winners will be announced at an awards event at the Cordis hotel in Auckland on October 10.
NEXT Woman of the Year 2019 Finalists:
Arts & Culture
Julia Parnell, Notable Pictures company director
Samantha Scott, Massive Theatre Company founder and artistic director
Dame Suzie Moncrieff, World of Wearable Art founder
Dame Fiona Kidman, Writer
Geraldine Brophy, NextStage Theatre actor, director, producer
Business & Innovation
Aliesha Staples, Staples VR founder/managing director
Bernadette Casey, The Formary founder/creative director
Ezel Kokcu, Passphere CEO
Helen Robinson, Oi co-founder/CEO
Josephine Gagan, New Zealand Health Group CEO
Community
Eilish Wilkes, Charity volunteer
Jazz Thornton, Voices of Hope co-founder
Dr Robbie Francis, The Lucy Foundation co-founder
Verna McFelin, Pillars CEO
Dr Zhiyan Basharati, Christchurch Victims Organising Committee founder
Education
Dianne Daniels, The Digital Wings Trust Programme director
Haritina Mogosanu, Space Place at Carter Observatory senior science communicator
Edwina Mistry, CreateOps founder
Dr Pushpa Wood, Westpac Massey Fin-Ed Centre director
Dr Susan Foster-Cohen, The Champion Centre director
Health & Science
Professor Diana Sarfati, interim National Director of Cancer Control
Dr Max Berry, Neonatologist/lecturer/director
Dr Elizabeth Iorns, Science Exchange CEO
Dr Iona Weir, Bionona CEO
Dr Karen Waldie, Associate Professor of developmental neuropsychology
Sport
Kendra Cocksedge, Black Ferns player
Laura Langman, Silver Ferns captain
Neelu Jennings, Limitless with Support director
Noeline Taurua, Silver Ferns head coach
Sally Morrison, Cricket Wellington and Wellington Hockey chair/Change the Narrative director
