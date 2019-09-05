Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Local schools help make a difference with Cans for Goods

Thursday, 5 September 2019, 1:01 pm
Press Release: Cans for Good

Local schools from around the country have collected more than 30,000 cans in the annual Wattie’s Cans for Good campaign which took place in August. Wattie’s generously donated a further 25,000 cans taking the total number collected to over 55,000 cans.

The cans go a long way towards helping The Salvation Army stock up its foodbanks to assist New Zealanders who are in need over the high demand winter period.
“We really appreciate the generosity and support from schools and kindergartens for Wattie’s Cans for Good”, says Jono Bell, The Salvation Army’s Director of Community Ministries.

“The cans collected are a vital part of the food parcels we provide to our families and help them keep food on the table while dealing with extra financial struggles. These cans are a great way to help reduce the stress on families who are doing it tough.”

All cans donated through Cans for Good will go into Salvation Army food parcels enabling kindergartens and schools to make a direct and real difference to those in need in their local community. The Wattie’s and Salvation Army partnership has been running for 26 years and has resulted in over 1,541,000 cans being donated.

Participating schools also had the opportunity to create something out of their donated cans, be it a picture or shape made out of cans or a low level can-structure. Four schools showing outstanding creativity or effort each received a $500 voucher to put towards art or school supplies and Palmerston North Adventist Christian School won a lunchtime shout from the Wattie’s Toastie Truck for their awesome effort.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Cans for Good on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Paradise Lost - Malcolm Lowry's Under the Volcano

To dismiss Lowry's masterpiece as the deluded ravings of a 'good bottle man' merely trivialises one of the most important novels of the twentieth-century. More>>


Measles: Auckland Outbreak Prompts Travel Warning

The Ministry of Health is warning people travelling to Auckland to make sure they're vaccinated against measles. The outbreak has spread much more quickly in the last fortnight. More>>

ALSO:


Howard Davis Review: Tarantino's Pitch-Perfect Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Welcome back to the violent and misogynistic, yet always entertaining world of Quentin Tarantino, who this time around focuses his dyspeptic lens on Tinseltown's pimply backside. More>>


Mayor's Statement: Death Of Actor Ray Henwood

“Ray was an absolute stalwart of the Wellington drama scene. His contribution to what we have today cannot be understated,” the Mayor says. “His first love was stage work and we are thankful he graced the stage in Wellington. He loved the city and we also loved him." More>>

ALSO:


All Blacks: Rugby World Cup Squad Named

Coach Steve Hansen has unveiled the All Blacks team he believes can win its third straight Rugby World Cup title. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 