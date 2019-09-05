Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

UC Sport Coaching tutor named NZ U23 basketball coach

Thursday, 5 September 2019, 1:50 pm
Press Release: University of Canterbury


Popular basketball coach and Senior Tutor in Sport Coaching at the University of Canterbury (UC), Piet van Hasselt, has been named Head Coach of the New Zealand Under 23 men’s basketball team.

Senior Tutor in Sport Coaching at the University of Canterbury, Piet van Hasselt (centre, in black) is passionate about coaching basketball.


He will take the team to the FIBA 3×3 Under 23 World Cup in Lanzhou, China, from 2 to 6 October. It’s the first time New Zealand has participated in the competition.

This is the first international coaching opportunity for van Hasselt, and follows his success with the UC basketball team, which he has coached since 2003, and the Canterbury Rams, where he has been Assistant Coach since 2015.

“It’s an honour to be able to coach this team and work with New Zealand’s best young players in this format. I love coaching basketball at national and grassroots levels, but this is an international level opportunity and I’m very excited to get under way,” he says.

The UC Men's Premier side won its way into the Canterbury Basketball Grand Final in their semi-final 100-70 last Saturday, while the UC U23 side lost in their semi-final. Last year both teams won; no other club has achieved this. Club Finals Day is on Saturday 14 September.

Van Hasselt teaches sport management and performance analysis courses within the Bachelor of Sport Coaching at UC, as well as being the Internship and Practicum Coordinator.

“I look for ways to illustrate theoretical concepts through my experiences to show knowledge in action. It really helps students ‘get it’ if I can use examples of how things practically work, or don’t in some situations, with elite sport. They can use that when they think about and plan their own coaching and management strategies. It’s been really valuable and often kicks off some great conversations in class.”

