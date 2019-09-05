Black Cottage - a perfect wine partner to Rhythm and Alps



Rhythm and Alps has just announced Black Cottage as the official wine supplier for its premier New Year's Eve music festival, held in the picturesque Cardrona Valley.

Black Cottage will be the exclusive wine for sale at the epic three-day music event which hosts 10,000 party goers and over fifty international and local artists.

Rhythm and Alps Festival Director, Alex Turnbull, said “The team are really proud to be working with Black Cottage, an up and coming, family-run, South Island wine brand. But, more importantly, our festival goers get to enjoy of the approachable and delicious wines Black Cottage produces.”

Black Cottage Event Manager, Kate Guthrie said “It’s a perfect partnership. We produce New Zealand wines full of ‘gusto’ that are made for celebrations, good friends and to be enjoyed while doing something amazing – Rhythm and Alps is definitely that event for us.”

To provide greater insight into Black Cottage wines and to further the festival experience, Black Cottage representatives will be hosting wine tasting sessions on the 31st of December. Ticket holders will be one of the first in the country to try the brand new and very special Black Cottage Frizzante, a lightly sparkling rosé, currently under production, and set for release in time for the event.

To celebrate the partnership, Black Cottage will be giving away double passes to Rhythm and Alps. Follow Black Cottage on Facebook and Instagram and look out for the promotion:

Visit: Rhythm and Alps for more information www.rhythmandalps.co.nz Event held December 29 – 31 Wanaka, New Zealand.

Rhythm and Alps is a music festival that runs from 29th – 31st of December. Just 15 minutes from Wanaka and 40 minutes from Queenstown, festival goers can camp onsite or catch daily transport back to Wanaka or Queenstown. Rhythm and Alps is the premier festival of the South Island, catering to 10,000 partygoers. There are 50 international and local acts performing across four stages with the best sound and lighting production in the country. All stages deliver the highest standard of production in New Zealand, giving the festival goer, a complete visual and sonic experience like nothing else.

Black Cottage is dedicated to producing New Zealand wines full of gusto. Selecting unique parcels of fruit from Marlborough and Central Otago, they strive to create very special wines which are approachable and delicious - to be enjoyed with great friends in amazing places.



