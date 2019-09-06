The Powerade G9 set to descend on Eden Park once again



6 September, 2019



This November will see the third industry-leading G9 golf experience at Eden Park with new naming rights partner Powerade on board to fuel the tournament and keep players performing at their best.

Fans are invited to participate in the innovative competition between Wednesday 20 November and Saturday 24 November. The event sees Eden Park transformed into a nine-hole golf course and offers the rare opportunity to tee off from some of the highest stands in the Park as well as a bonus putt in the home team changing room.

Up for grabs is a prize pool of over $50,000, including the coveted yellow jacket plus Eden Park memberships and corporate suite experiences for the overall winner and team winner.

This year’s tournament will once again include the ‘golden ball’ where players can purchase extra balls to use as a second attempt on four of the holes to better their score. Players will also have an opportunity to kick a rugby ball to try and hit the cross bar from the Jameson Clubhouse.

Eden Park Chief Executive Officer Nick Sautner says the competition is becoming a stalwart in the stadium’s event calendar and continues to receive widespread attention overseas.

“The Powerade G9 allows our team to think outside of the box and without limits to create an unforgettable experience for both golfers and fans of the stadium. Eden Park is committed to delivering a diverse variety of events for the local and wider community to enjoy. We have a world-class asset at our fingertips so it’s a pleasure to open our doors for another event that will appeal to a wide range of society,” says Sautner.

With six holes-in-one in previous years, players in 2019 will be shooting for an incredible line-up of prizes. The winning score last year for individuals was 24, six under par.

As soon as the BLACKCAPS v England match concludes the stadium’s turf team will begin to renovate the hallowed ground into one of the most unique courses in the world golfers will ever experience.

The Powerade G9 is available for individuals and teams to book their spot, as well as providing a perfect offering for the corporate and festive market. With the recent introduction of Eden Park’s Staydium Glamping, a ‘Play and Stay’ ticket offer will be available for those who want to play their round and then kick back in the luxury of the onsite accommodation. The clubhouse will also offer guests beverage tastings, a live DJ, cocktail bar and pamper sessions to include haircuts, massages and manicures.

Tickets are on sale next Monday 9 September from $79 through Eventbrite and more information can be found here.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

