Heritage Centre Brings New Stories to Life with New Exhibits

06 September 2019

Dangerous Skies WWII exhibition re-opens Friday, 13 September

Dangerous Skies, the World War II exhibition at the Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre (OAHC) is fast approaching its re-opening to the public as a team of talented volunteers and professionals work to bring new and inspirational stories of pilots and their machines to life.

Jane Orphan, Omaka AHC director said “When we were faced with the challenge of remodelling Dangerous Skies, we had the advantage of fabulous aircraft to work with and some inspiring individual stories to tell. We always like to provide a context and that demands some special skills from our creative crew. They certainly delivered!”

The main exhibition area now holds two additional aircraft, both originals and never seen before in Dangerous Skies. The first a Messerschmitt Bf108 once owned and flown by a German ace and the second a Lockheed Hudson, an American-built light bomber and coastal reconnaissance aircraft which has been suspended in a dramatic crash scene in the depths of a Pacific island jungle. Other spaces have been reconfigured to better highlight the incredible stories of WW2 and to increase visitor engagement.

The refresh of the Dangerous Skies exhibition represents the OAHC’s commitment not just to preserve significant aircraft and memorabilia but to continually evolve and attract new generations to the museum. Story telling is the key to realising OAHC’s mission to establish a permanent ‘living’ centre of aviation heritage, which will fascinate, educate and inspire visitors of all ages. The new displays are another small but significant step towards the planned multi-stage development of Marlborough’s single most visited attraction.

About Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre

Established to provide a world-class destination for the appreciation of historic aircraft, the Omaka AHC opened in 2006 with the Knights of the Sky exhibition, featuring Sir Peter Jackson’s extensive Great War collection of aircraft and rare memorabilia. The calibre of the displays, enhanced by Weta Workshop’s mannequins and sets produced by WingNut Films, launched the Centre to international acclaim. Dangerous Skies, the WWII exhibition opened in 2016 and was designed and built in the same life-like style by the Omaka creative team including the exciting and thought-provoking multi-media ‘Stalingrad Experience’.



