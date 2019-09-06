SkyCity joins the line up at Ellerslie

6 September 2019

SkyCity joins the line up at Ellerslie for 2019/20 racing season

As it prepares to saddle up for the 2019/20 season, Auckland Racing Club (ARC) is delighted to announce SkyCity as the new naming rights sponsor of its famed Christmas Carnival.

Encompassing the pre-eminent Boxing Day and New Year’s Day races, the SkyCity Christmas Carnival is a summer celebration for the whole family, offering the winning trifecta of thoroughbred racing, family entertainment, and raceday tradition.

Jonathan Spittle, General Manager of Marketing SkyCity Auckland says, “SkyCity is delighted to announce our naming rights sponsorship of the hugely popular SkyCity Christmas Carnival, covering the Boxing Day and New Year’s Day racedays. This agreement continues to grow the fantastic relationship we have enjoyed with Auckland Racing Club and the wider New Zealand racing community over many years.

“The SkyCity Boxing Day Races and the SkyCity New Year’s Day Races sit alongside the Sky Tower New Year’s Eve Fireworks as the must-see events for all Aucklanders at this time of year."

Paul Wilcox, CEO of Auckland Racing Club, adds, “The Boxing Day Races are an iconic event on Auckland’s summer calendar, so it was only fitting that we partner with another significant Auckland icon to bring the celebration to life.

“Each year thousands of Kiwis flock through the gates here at Ellerslie and, with a stellar line up of entertainment, fashion and racing, we’re hoping this year’s SkyCity Christmas Carnival will be a record breaker.”

Running for over 160 years, the SkyCity Boxing Day Races (December 26, 2019) is one of summer’s biggest celebrations and includes the highly popular Fashions in the Field and lots of free family-friendly entertainment. Following success in previous seasons, the infield party precinct ‘The Paddock’ is returning in 2019 with a line-up of DJs, pop-up food vendors and chilled beverages.

The SkyCity New Year’s Day Races (January 1, 2020) is arguably the country’s best day of horse racing. Free activities will be on offer on the general admission lawn for younger racegoers and families can bring their own picnic food to enjoy throughout the day.



For more information on ARC’s 2019/20 Season and for full details on entertainment and hospitality options for the SkyCity Christmas Carnival visitwww.ellerslie.co.nz



