2019-2020 Silver Ferns And Development Squads Announced

2019-2020 Silver Ferns And Silver Ferns Development Squads Announced

6 September, 2019

A 16-strong Silver Ferns squad has been confirmed by the National Selection Panel with 11 members of the Netball World Cup team named in the squad alongside Maia Wilson, Whitney Souness, Kimiora Poi, Sam Sinclair and Michaela Sokolich-Beatson.

Casey Kopua retired from all netball at the end of July’s successful Netball World Cup campaign.

Rehabilitating players Kelly Jury (shoulder surgery), Temalisi Fakahokotau (ACL injury) and Erena Mikaere (due for surgery next month) are all included in the Silver Ferns Development Squad.

Meanwhile, the National Selection Panel have taken into consideration New Zealand’s upcoming defence of the Netball World Youth Cup in Fiji 2021 through naming 18 players in the Silver Ferns Development Squad.

Stand-out rookie seasons in the ANZ Premiership have been recognised with a place in the Development Squad for midcourters Tayla Earle (Mystics) and Maddy Gordon (Pulse), along with shooter Grace Nweke (Mystics).

The trio represent the next generation who are already making an impact in New Zealand’s elite domestic leagues. Tayla, Maddy, Grace and Tiana Metuarau are all eligible for the 2021 Netball World Youth Cup.

Silver Ferns head coach Noeline Taurua said she was pleased with the mix of experience and youth across the two squads.

“It has been a great outcome to retain our experienced players in the Silver Ferns Squad and Silver Ferns Development Squad but we also see there was plenty of exciting young talent that need to be exposed to elite international netball,” she said.

“We are mindful that there is a Netball World Youth Cup on the horizon and feel the Silver Ferns Development Squad is an ideal programme to be part of looking ahead to that title defence in Fiji.

“We also have to acknowledge and recognise the value our experienced players bring to the overall mix. This is a new era for us, and if we are strategic in selections and succession planning then we should reap the rewards not only in Fiji but also beyond.”

2019-2020 Silver Ferns Squad:

Karin Burger

Gina Crampton

Ameliaranne Ekenasio

Maria Folau

Phoenix Karaka

Laura Langman

Bailey Mes

Kimiora Poi

Katrina Rore

Shannon Saunders

Te Paea Selby-Rickit

Sam Sinclair

Michaela Sokolich-Beatson

Whitney Souness

Jane Watson

Maia Wilson

2019-2020 Silver Ferns Development Squad:

Ellie Bird

Kate Burley

Kayla Cullen

Aliyah Dunn

Tayla Earle

Abby Erwood

Temalisi Fakahokotau

Monica Falkner

Sulu Fitzpatrick

Holly Fowler

Maddy Gordon

Kate Heffernan

Kelly Jury

Claire Kersten

Tiana Metuarau

Erena Mikaere

Grace Nweke

Erikana Pedersen

The next chance to see the world champion Silver Ferns in action is during the Cadbury Netball Series where the team will play four Tests for the Constellation Cup against Australia in October, with the series live and exclusive on Sky Sport 3.

The Silver Ferns team of 12 to play in the Cadbury Netball Series for the Constellation Cup will be announced on Monday 23 September.

The New Zealand leg of the Cadbury Netball Series playing for the Constellation Cup sees the two sides in action at Horncastle Arena in Christchurch (Sunday 13 Oct) and Spark Arena in Auckland (Wednesday 16 Oct), with tickets on sale now.



