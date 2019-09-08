The Huawei New Zealand Television Awards

Announce New Host & New Gala Venue for 2019 Event

(Auckland - September 8, 2019) - The Huawei New Zealand Television Awards are back in 2019 with a new host and a new Gala venue.

Comedian Alice Snedden - herself a 2018 New Zealand Television Award-winner for Best Script: Comedy - will host this year’s ceremony, hot off her recent stint at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The New Zealand Television Awards Gala is set to take place on Thursday November 21st at the Aotea Centre in Auckland. The local screen industry’s artisans and technicians will be honoured at the New Zealand Television Craft Awards held on Wednesday November 6th at GridAKL.

Judging across 38 awards categories is now well underway and the event organisers are delighted to confirm that they received the most entries ever this year, with more than 500 submissions of local content across multiple genres including news, drama, comedy, reality, documentary and more. Finalists will be announced on Thursday October 24th.

Tickets for the Huawei New Zealand Television Awards 2019 will be on sale to the screen industry from Wednesday October 2nd.

