Price Fifth at Burghley

Tim Price is already looking to the future with Bango, who this morning placed fifth at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials in the UK.

The world no.1 was defending champ aboard Ringwood Sky Boy but an unfortunate slip in the water during the cross country yesterday saw them out of the running. However, Bango stepped up beautifully to reinforce the belief Tim has always had in him to finish the event on 41.6 penalty points.

“That was a great advancement in his career,” said Tim. “He has been excelling and demonstrating his ability to jump around tracks and to be like a 5* horse, but this time was a bit better where he was able to be composed on the flat, closer to the time in the cross country and the in the showjumping he jumped yet again another nice clear round. I am really pleased with him.”

The combination were first out in the 64-strong field in the cross country which Tim felt probably disadvantaged them a little. Their clear efforts in the showjumping this morning saw them move up the leaderboard from seventh.

“There are so many different emotions in this journey of preparing horses to come here and then to try and deliver the results. To get to the end is quite a lot of relief I have to admit.”

Caroline Powell and On the Brash placed 20thon a score of 75.1 penalty points with Dan Jocelyn and Blackthorn Cruise in 24thon 82.5 and Samantha Lissington aboard Ricker Ridge Rui 30thon 101.1.

The Brits dominated Burghley, with six in the top 10, including the first four. Pippa Funnell and MGH Grafton Street won the CCI5*-L on 30.8 penalty points with Badminton champ Piggy French and Vanir Kamira right behind them on 30.9 and Oliver Townend aboard Ballaghmor Class in third on 31.3. All three took a rail in the showjumping this morning. There were just 10 clear rounds in the showjumping, including New Zealand riders Tim Price and Dan Jocelyn.

WHAT: Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials

WHERE: Lincolnshire, UK

WHEN: September 5-8, 2019

MORE INFO: www.burghley-horse.co.uk

RESULTS: www.bdwp.co.uk

The horse details –

Ringwood Sky Boy – owned by Varenna Allen, Robert Taylor and Tim Price

Bango – owned by the Numero Uno Syndicate

Blackthorn Cruise – owned by Panda Christie and Dan Jocelyn

On the Brash – owned by Sarah Tobey and Sue Smiley

Ricker Ridge Rui – owned by Christine Quigley and Samantha Lissington



© Scoop Media

