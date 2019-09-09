One-man Star Wars Trilogy - NZ season announced

Auckland, Monday 9 September 2019: The critically acclaimed theatrical experience

ONE-MAN STAR WARS TRILOGY – the hit comedy that condenses all three movies into

60 minutes of side-splitting fun – is coming to Auckland this November.

Created and brought to life on stage by Canadian actor Charles Ross, ONE-MAN STAR WARS TRILOGY is just what it seems – a live whirlwind adventure through a film franchise (A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi) that has preoccupied the imaginations of billions the world over.

The multi-talented Ross stuns audiences by singlehandedly playing all the characters, singing the music, flying the ships and fighting the battles. Experience the original Star Wars movie trilogy in an entirely new way.

Officially endorsed by Lucasfilm, ONE-MAN STAR WARS TRILOGY has been performed for over a million Star War fans from London’s West End, Off-Broadway, Dubai, the Sydney Opera House, official Star Wars Celebration events, Glastonbury Festival and the Edinburgh Fringe.

Now it’s New Zealand’s turn to be transported to a galaxy far, far away. Pre-sales begin at 10am today for ONE-MAN STAR WARS TRILOGY at the ASB Waterfront Theatre from 27 November to 1 December. All remaining tickets go on sale on Friday at 4pm. Tickets available from ASB Waterfront Theatre and Ticketmaster.

Whether you’re a committed Star Wars fan or simply want to enjoy a fast-paced, side-splitting evening that’s out of this world, make sure you don’t miss it!

“Funnier than you could possibly imagine” – Spin Magazine.

“You had better start investing in a light saber” – The New York Times.

'A delight for fans… but there’s enough here to satisfy casual observers too.' The Independent

ONE-MAN STAR WARS TRILOGY is recommended for Star Wars fans of all ages.

NOTE: Audience members are invited to wear costumes, but no masks or weapons are allowed.

ONE-MAN STAR WARS TRILOGY

Venue: ASB Waterfront Theatre

Season: 27 November – 1 December

Times: Wednesday & Thursday 7pm; Friday 7.30pm;

Saturday 2pm & 7pm Sunday 3pm & 6pm

Tickets: Visit ASB Waterfront Theatre or Ticketmaster, with tickets from $69.90





