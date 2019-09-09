Diedre Irons Plays Bach in Transfigured Night
Wellington favourite, Diedre Irons is highlighting the bill
in
Orchestra Wellington's latest in its Epic 2019 season.
Irons is performing J S Bach's first keyboard
concerto, in an
arrangement which features a cadenza written by one of Bach's greatest
disciples, Johannes Brahms.
The September 21st concert at the Michael Fowler
Centre, features two
other epic works from either end of the 19th century.
Beethoven's String Quartet, Op 131,
which many regard as his finest,
is performed in an arrangement by the great Greek conductor, Dimitri
Mitropoulos, while the concert opens with Schoenberg's Transfigured
Night, his musical farewell to the romantic era.
Orchestra Wellington maestro Marc Taddei
says he's excited to be
featuring works involving three of the great Bs of classical music.
"We've got music by
Bach and Beethoven, with a cadenza by Brahms to
complete the trio".
Taddei says the orchestra is honoured to be
working with Diedre Irons,
who has been one of the personalities of the country's classical music
scene for over forty years, with a passionate style that never fails
to win over an audience.
"One of the special
things about this concert is all the music is
an
arrangement of the original. It's not necessarily as the composers
first imagined it, but we're sure they would approve!," says Taddei.
In a special bonus,
Orchestra Wellington fans coming to the
pre-concert talk will be able to hear the New Zealand String Quartet
perform Beethoven's Opus 131 in its original four instrument version,
before hearing the orchestral arrangement.
"It's not often you get two completely
different takes on the same
great classical piece in one night".
Orchestra Wellington’s, Transfigured Night, at
the Michael Fowler
Centre on Saturday 21 September, with Diedre Irons performing JS
Bach’s dramatic Concerto No.1 in D minor.
ORCHESTRA WELLINGTON presents Transfigured Night
Marc Taddei, Music Director
Diedre Irons, Piano
Saturday 21 September
Michael Fowler Centre, 7.30pm
Schoenberg – Verklarte Nacht
JS Bach – Concerto No. 1 in D minor, Diedre Irons, Piano
Beethoven – String Quartet No.14 orch. D. Mitropoulos