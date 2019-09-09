Diedre Irons Plays Bach in Transfigured Night

Wellington favourite, Diedre Irons is highlighting the bill in

Orchestra Wellington's latest in its Epic 2019 season.

Irons is performing J S Bach's first keyboard concerto, in an

arrangement which features a cadenza written by one of Bach's greatest

disciples, Johannes Brahms.

The September 21st concert at the Michael Fowler Centre, features two

other epic works from either end of the 19th century.

Beethoven's String Quartet, Op 131, which many regard as his finest,

is performed in an arrangement by the great Greek conductor, Dimitri

Mitropoulos, while the concert opens with Schoenberg's Transfigured

Night, his musical farewell to the romantic era.

Orchestra Wellington maestro Marc Taddei says he's excited to be

featuring works involving three of the great Bs of classical music.

"We've got music by Bach and Beethoven, with a cadenza by Brahms to

complete the trio".

Taddei says the orchestra is honoured to be working with Diedre Irons,

who has been one of the personalities of the country's classical music

scene for over forty years, with a passionate style that never fails

to win over an audience.

"One of the special things about this concert is all the music is an

arrangement of the original. It's not necessarily as the composers

first imagined it, but we're sure they would approve!," says Taddei.

In a special bonus, Orchestra Wellington fans coming to the

pre-concert talk will be able to hear the New Zealand String Quartet

perform Beethoven's Opus 131 in its original four instrument version,

before hearing the orchestral arrangement.

"It's not often you get two completely different takes on the same

great classical piece in one night".

Orchestra Wellington’s, Transfigured Night, at the Michael Fowler

Centre on Saturday 21 September, with Diedre Irons performing JS

Bach’s dramatic Concerto No.1 in D minor.



ORCHESTRA WELLINGTON presents Transfigured Night

Marc Taddei, Music Director

Diedre Irons, Piano

Saturday 21 September

Michael Fowler Centre, 7.30pm

Schoenberg – Verklarte Nacht

JS Bach – Concerto No. 1 in D minor, Diedre Irons, Piano

Beethoven – String Quartet No.14 orch. D. Mitropoulos

orchestrawellington.co.nz





