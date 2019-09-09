Make your Te Reo Ka Pai with Kai During Māori Language Week

9th SEPTEMBER, 2019







It’s Māori Language Week and the team at 5+ A Day are celebrating by promoting the importance of eating fresh fruit and vegetables for well-being – ngā huarākau me ngā huawhenua mo te oranga - and encouraging the use of te reo Māori at kai time.

The theme for Te Wiki o te Reo Māori is ‘Kia Kaha te Reo Māori’, offering encouragement to all New Zealanders to take part in activities to make the Māori language strong, so why not take the opportunity to strengthen our bodies and our overall health as well as preserving and nurturing the Māori language this week?

The 5+ A Day Charitable Trust have developed new te reo posters promoting seasonal fruit and vegetables for better health and well-being - as well as encouraging the use of te reo. To teach the link between fruit and vegetables and well-being to tamariki at kura, kōhanga reo and early childhood centres, 5+ A Day are sending out the new posters for display, and also sending kāroti (carrot) & kōkihi (spinach) seeds, kindly donated by South Pacific Seeds New Zealand. The posters are also available to order free-of-charge from www.5adayeducation.org.nz

Stephanie Wrathall, Senior Account Manager at the 5+ A Day Charitable Trust, says research shows that when children are involved in growing vegetables, they are more likely to eat them.

“Growing produce also teaches children where their fruit and vegetables come from, so this is a great opportunity for local kura and kōhanga reo to plant some kāroti and kōkihi and educate their tamariki to eat 5+ A Day for greater well-being.”

In addition to the posters and seeds, two recipes* have been developed so we can all have a go at cooking and enjoying healthy kai.

“We engaged Patrick Salmon, My Kitchen Rules 2018 contestant, to create two Māori-inspired recipes for Māori Language Week. These recipes showcase delicious traditional flavours with a contemporary twist,” says Wrathall.

The fresh and hearty Huarekawhenua (pleasant dish of the earth) salad recipe highlights traditional produce like kūmara, carrot and horopito, while Kairua (referring to the duality of sustenance and deliciousness of the dish) is an asparagus, kūmara and potato gratin which features seasonal asparagus and kawakawa – a flavoursome herb historically favoured in Māori medicine.More recipes are available at www.5aday.co.nz.

As you’re heading to the supermarket, preparing dinner, or sitting down to enjoy a meal this week, take the time to discuss the Māori terms for your fresh fruit and vegetables. Bring the philosophy of ‘Kia Kaha’ to your table by combining te reo with eating five or more servings of colourful, fresh fruit and vegetables every day for health and well-being.



