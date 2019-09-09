Sons of Blackbird
SEPTEMBER 9th, 2019
Sons of Blackbird: A
poetic exploration of how footsteps of the past influence
and reflect where we stand
today.
As history trickles down the bloodline and onto the production line, spoken- word poem, Blackbird speaks the struggles of minimum wage labour and the undeniable strength of our Pasifika brothers and sisters.
In Sons of Blackbird, poet Lastman So’oula reflects on his days working a factory line and relives the feelings of mistreatment and exploitation, with references to "blackbirding", the practice of kidnapping Pacific Islanders to be used for forced labour.
Sons of Blackbird is one of the Someday Stories series of sustainability-focused short films by emerging film-makers of Aotearoa New Zealand. In its third year, you can watch Someday Stories online from 5th September @
Website - https://www.someday.co.nz/stories/about/
Vimeo – https://vimeo.com/345838368/652670824a
Someday Stories are produced by Connected Media with support from NZ On Air, The Body Shop, Te Māngai Pāho and the New Zealand Film Commission in association with Stuff, Māori Television on Demand, RNZ, and the Coconet.tv.
Sons of
Blackbird
Rating: PG – Low level offensive language
Producer: Lance Loughlin
Director: Onehou Strickland
Writers: Lastman So’oula and Onehou Strickland
- ENDS
ends