Sons of Blackbird

Monday, 9 September 2019, 10:36 am
Press Release: The Outlook for Someday

SEPTEMBER 9th, 2019

Sons of Blackbird: A poetic exploration of how footsteps of the past influence and reflect where we stand today.

As history trickles down the bloodline and onto the production line, spoken- word poem, Blackbird speaks the struggles of minimum wage labour and the undeniable strength of our Pasifika brothers and sisters.

In Sons of Blackbird, poet Lastman So’oula reflects on his days working a factory line and relives the feelings of mistreatment and exploitation, with references to "blackbirding", the practice of kidnapping Pacific Islanders to be used for forced labour.

Sons of Blackbird is one of the Someday Stories series of sustainability-focused short films by emerging film-makers of Aotearoa New Zealand. In its third year, you can watch Someday Stories online from 5th September @

Website - https://www.someday.co.nz/stories/about/

Vimeo – https://vimeo.com/345838368/652670824a

Someday Stories are produced by Connected Media with support from NZ On Air, The Body Shop, Te Māngai Pāho and the New Zealand Film Commission in association with Stuff, Māori Television on Demand, RNZ, and the Coconet.tv.

Sons of Blackbird

Rating: PG – Low level offensive language

Producer: Lance Loughlin

Director: Onehou Strickland

Writers: Lastman So’oula and Onehou Strickland

- ENDS

ends

Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

Te Wiki O Te Reo: Tribute To NZers Embracing Te Reo

Māori Language Commissioner Rawinia Higgins says everyday New Zealanders are proving Māori language critics wrong by coming together and embracing our national, indigenous language. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: The NZSO Present Transfiguration

The rich, lush, and luxuriant music of Rachmaninov, Strauss, and Wagner will be in the capable hands of Asher Fisch and French Canadian pianist Louis Lortie. More>>

Howard Davis: Tarantino's Pitch-Perfect Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Welcome back to the violent and misogynistic, yet always entertaining world of Quentin Tarantino, who this time around focuses his dyspeptic lens on Tinseltown's pimply backside. More>>

Howard Davis: Paradise Lost - Malcolm Lowry's Under the Volcano

To dismiss Lowry's masterpiece as the deluded ravings of a 'good bottle man' merely trivialises one of the most important novels of the twentieth-century. More>>

