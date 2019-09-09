Sons of Blackbird

SEPTEMBER 9th, 2019

Sons of Blackbird: A poetic exploration of how footsteps of the past influence and reflect where we stand today.



As history trickles down the bloodline and onto the production line, spoken- word poem, Blackbird speaks the struggles of minimum wage labour and the undeniable strength of our Pasifika brothers and sisters.

In Sons of Blackbird, poet Lastman So’oula reflects on his days working a factory line and relives the feelings of mistreatment and exploitation, with references to "blackbirding", the practice of kidnapping Pacific Islanders to be used for forced labour.

Sons of Blackbird is one of the Someday Stories series of sustainability-focused short films by emerging film-makers of Aotearoa New Zealand. In its third year, you can watch Someday Stories online from 5th September @

Website - https://www.someday.co.nz/stories/about/

Vimeo – https://vimeo.com/345838368/652670824a

Someday Stories are produced by Connected Media with support from NZ On Air, The Body Shop, Te Māngai Pāho and the New Zealand Film Commission in association with Stuff, Māori Television on Demand, RNZ, and the Coconet.tv.

Sons of Blackbird



Rating: PG – Low level offensive language



Producer: Lance Loughlin



Director: Onehou Strickland



Writers: Lastman So’oula and Onehou Strickland



