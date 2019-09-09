Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Bass-ics: Intro to Digital DJing workshops

Monday, 9 September 2019, 3:00 pm
Press Release: The Sensonauts

9 September 2019


The Sensonauts present:

Bass-ics: Intro to Digital DJing workshops
Feat. DJ/Producer Paige Julia

When: 2 workshops, 1-3pm Sat 28 Sept 2019 – for Everyone
1-3pm Sat 5 Oct 2019 – for Femmes only!
Where: Laundry Cuba Street, 240 Cuba Street, Wellington 6011

Want to learn how to DJ? This workshop is the ideal place to begin your DJ journey. It will give you a solid introduction to mixing those beats, and focus on the Bass-ics of how to use CDJs.

Experienced DJ and producer Paige Julia will be taking you through. She's had a decade on the decks and sure knows how to get those bodies dancing, so you're in good hands. You'll learn about what your DJing options are, what all those buttons do, and how to beatmatch tracks together on CDJs.

Unique opportunity – the Sat 28th Sep workshop is open to everyone, while the Sat 5th Oct workshop is for those who identify as femme and want to learn in a femme-only space. The Sensonauts are excited to run a femme DJ workshop in a masculine-dominated industry.

Then we'll have multiple CDJ decks set up so you can put your new knowledge into action and get that crucial hands on experience. You'll come away with a basic understanding of how to DJ, what option might suit you, and what you can do next to keep learning. Let's get mixing!

Only 16 spots for this intimate workshop so you get time on the decks, advance booking essential. Tracks will be provided. It's ideal if you can bring headphones.

And where better to learn about DJing than Laundry Cuba Street, home of so many solid sets? We're in there before Laundry opens to the public at 4pm. Learn about DJing in the club, literally in the club!

'Bass-ics' is a series of workshops by The Sensonauts for people to learn about electronic music in a fun, supportive environment. This will be a welcoming, relaxed and interactive session where no question is silly. No previous experience necessary, suitable for beginners.

Book tickets at http://buytickets.at/thesensonauts
Tickets $29 per person
Find The Sensonauts on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thesensonauts


ends

