Menopause the Musical returns!

The original New York and Las Vegas hit Menopause The Musical® is coming to the Hawke's Bay Opera House in March 2020!

Four women at a lingerie sale have nothing in common but a black lace bra, memory loss, hot flushes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex and more.



Inspired by a hot flush and a bottle of wine, Menopause The Musical ® is a celebration for women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived “The Change”.

This sidesplitting musical parody set to classic tunes from the 60s, 70s and 80s will have you cheering and dancing in the aisles!

See what millions of women (and brave men) have been laughing about for 18 years. It’s the Hilarious Celebration of Women and The Change!

MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL

Sunday 22 March - 6:30pm

Hawke's Bay Opera House

Admit One $69.90*

Recommended Age 15+



EXCLUSIVE PRESALE TICKETS



*TICKETING SERVICE FEES APPLY

PRESALE ENDS 9AM - MONDAY 16 SEPTEMBER

ends



