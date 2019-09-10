SIA launches cultural capability and language programme

SIA launches Māori cultural capability and language programmes | Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori 2019

Tuesday 10 September 2019



"I’m very happy to be launching SIA’s programme for Te Reo Māori," says Dorothy Adams. " Kia kaha means let’s be strong and can also mean let’s be courageous. When we tie this together with our three themes, it sets our ambition for embedding Te Reo Māori into our everyday work."

"The name, Te Aho Kura, likens our strategy to the sacred thread that weaves together our intentions and actions to understand Māori better and partner effectively with them," says SIA’s Chief Māori Advisor, Atawhai Tibble. "Together, Kia Kaha and Te Aho Kura will better equip us to understand and do more of what works for better lives."

The organisation has a full schedule planned for Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori, including the first hui of SIA’s waiata group. "I’m really looking forward to learning some waiata. It’s a great opportunity to get involved in te ao Māori and a great way to get to know my colleagues," says SIA staffer Rosanna Kelly. SIA will also be hosting guest speakers on a range of topics and lunch-time language sessions throughout the week.

About SIA: Our purpose is to strengthen the use of data, analytics and insights in social sector decision making to improve New Zealanders’ wellbeing. We work with the social sector to create insights, tools and practices that are scalable, reusable, and of most use to the social sector. Our views are not tied to any single agency or part of the social system. By working together, we can understand and do more of what works for better lives.

sia.govt.nz

ENDS





© Scoop Media

