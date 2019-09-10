Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

SIA launches cultural capability and language programme

Tuesday, 10 September 2019, 11:12 am
Press Release: Social Investment Agency

SIA launches Māori cultural capability and language programmes | Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori 2019

Tuesday 10 September 2019


"I’m very happy to be launching SIA’s programme for Te Reo Māori," says Dorothy Adams. " Kia kaha means let’s be strong and can also mean let’s be courageous. When we tie this together with our three themes, it sets our ambition for embedding Te Reo Māori into our everyday work."

"The name, Te Aho Kura, likens our strategy to the sacred thread that weaves together our intentions and actions to understand Māori better and partner effectively with them," says SIA’s Chief Māori Advisor, Atawhai Tibble. "Together, Kia Kaha and Te Aho Kura will better equip us to understand and do more of what works for better lives."

The organisation has a full schedule planned for Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori, including the first hui of SIA’s waiata group. "I’m really looking forward to learning some waiata. It’s a great opportunity to get involved in te ao Māori and a great way to get to know my colleagues," says SIA staffer Rosanna Kelly. SIA will also be hosting guest speakers on a range of topics and lunch-time language sessions throughout the week.

About SIA: Our purpose is to strengthen the use of data, analytics and insights in social sector decision making to improve New Zealanders’ wellbeing. We work with the social sector to create insights, tools and practices that are scalable, reusable, and of most use to the social sector. Our views are not tied to any single agency or part of the social system. By working together, we can understand and do more of what works for better lives.

sia.govt.nz

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Social Investment Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Controversial Reforms: Te Papa Chief Executive To Step Down

Te Papa’s Chief Executive Geraint Martin announced today he will step down from the role at the end of the year. Mr Martin said he had achieved what he set out to do at the museum, and Te Papa was in a strong position for the future. More>>

ALSO:

Te Wiki O Te Reo: Tribute To NZers Embracing Te Reo

Māori Language Commissioner Rawinia Higgins says everyday New Zealanders are proving Māori language critics wrong by coming together and embracing our national, indigenous language. More>>

ALSO:


Howard Davis: Four Women In A Man Cave - The Pink Hammer

As the play's publicity package playfully inquires - “Five unhappy people in a shed full of tools. What could possibly go wrong?” More>>

Howard Davis: The NZSO Present Transfiguration

The rich, lush, and luxuriant music of Rachmaninov, Strauss, and Wagner will be in the capable hands of Asher Fisch and French Canadian pianist Louis Lortie. More>>

Howard Davis: Paradise Lost - Malcolm Lowry's Under the Volcano

To dismiss Lowry's masterpiece as the deluded ravings of a 'good bottle man' merely trivialises one of the most important novels of the twentieth-century. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 