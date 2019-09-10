Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

U19 Junior Kiwis Fixture Confirmed

Tuesday, 10 September 2019, 11:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand Rugby League

Thanks to the support of Sky Sport, the Under 19 Junior Kiwis will take on the Australian School Boys Sunday, September 29th in Queensland.

The Junior Kiwis Under 19s will take on their Trans-Tasman rivals at Redcliffe’s Dolphin Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 1 pm NZT; the game will be televised live on SKY Sport.

Greg Peters, CEO of New Zealand Rugby League said: “We are extremely grateful for Sky’s ongoing support as this fixture would not have been possible otherwise.

“The Junior Kangaroos recently moved to an U23s structure as they are set to take on France U23s later in the year. We are looking at re-introducing an U23s team next year, however in the meantime, giving our U19 Junior Kiwis a run against high-quality competition like the Australian School Boys is great for the development of our young players.

“We have some undeniable Kiwi talent coming through and it’s exciting we get to see them take the field in what will be nothing short of a high class, entertaining game of rugby league.”

Sky Director of Sport, Tex Teixeira says: “We’re proud to be playing our part in supporting the Junior Kiwis Under 19s and we can’t wait to watch them take on the Aussies – go well team!”

New Zealand Rugby League is pleased to announce the following players have been selected for the Junior Kiwis U19 wider squad:

Starford Toa – Newcastle Knights
Asu Kepaoa – Sydney Roosters
Matthew Timoko – Canberra Raiders
Vito Tevaga – Cronulla Sharks
Selestino Ravuataumada – NZ Warriors
Paul Turner – NZ Warriors
Dylan Brown – Parramatta Eels
Griffin Neame – North Queensland Cowboys
Temple Kelepo – NZ Warriors
Spencer Leniu – Penrith Panthers
Jordan Riki – Brisbane Broncos
Ioane Seiuli – Gold Coast Titans
Tyler Slade – NZ Warriors
Kayal Iro – NZ Warriors
Isaiah Vagana – NZ Warriors
Etu Lui – Parramatta Eels
Valance Harris – Parramatta Eels
Sione Moala – NZ Warriors
Shalom O’ofou – St. George Illawarra Dragons
Christian Ma’anaima – Newcastle Knights
Simi Sasagi – Newcastle Knights
Emanuel Tuimavave-Gerard – NZ Warriors
Bayleigh Bently-Hape – Sydney Roosters
Christian Tuipulotu – Sydney Roosters
Junior Pua – NZ Warriors

Junior Kiwis coaching staff are as follows:

Head Coach: Ezra Howe

Assistant Coaches: Moehewa Armstrong, Francis Meli

Head Strength & Conditioning Coach: Donny Singe

Head Trainer: Junior Mautairi

Physio: Simon Keepa

Manager: Jerry Seuseu

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Rugby League on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Controversial Reforms: Te Papa Chief Executive To Step Down

Te Papa’s Chief Executive Geraint Martin announced today he will step down from the role at the end of the year. Mr Martin said he had achieved what he set out to do at the museum, and Te Papa was in a strong position for the future. More>>

ALSO:

Te Wiki O Te Reo: Tribute To NZers Embracing Te Reo

Māori Language Commissioner Rawinia Higgins says everyday New Zealanders are proving Māori language critics wrong by coming together and embracing our national, indigenous language. More>>

ALSO:


Howard Davis: Four Women In A Man Cave - The Pink Hammer

As the play's publicity package playfully inquires - “Five unhappy people in a shed full of tools. What could possibly go wrong?” More>>

Howard Davis: The NZSO Present Transfiguration

The rich, lush, and luxuriant music of Rachmaninov, Strauss, and Wagner will be in the capable hands of Asher Fisch and French Canadian pianist Louis Lortie. More>>

Howard Davis: Paradise Lost - Malcolm Lowry's Under the Volcano

To dismiss Lowry's masterpiece as the deluded ravings of a 'good bottle man' merely trivialises one of the most important novels of the twentieth-century. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 