U19 Junior Kiwis Fixture Confirmed

Thanks to the support of Sky Sport, the Under 19 Junior Kiwis will take on the Australian School Boys Sunday, September 29th in Queensland.

The Junior Kiwis Under 19s will take on their Trans-Tasman rivals at Redcliffe’s Dolphin Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 1 pm NZT; the game will be televised live on SKY Sport.

Greg Peters, CEO of New Zealand Rugby League said: “We are extremely grateful for Sky’s ongoing support as this fixture would not have been possible otherwise.

“The Junior Kangaroos recently moved to an U23s structure as they are set to take on France U23s later in the year. We are looking at re-introducing an U23s team next year, however in the meantime, giving our U19 Junior Kiwis a run against high-quality competition like the Australian School Boys is great for the development of our young players.

“We have some undeniable Kiwi talent coming through and it’s exciting we get to see them take the field in what will be nothing short of a high class, entertaining game of rugby league.”

Sky Director of Sport, Tex Teixeira says: “We’re proud to be playing our part in supporting the Junior Kiwis Under 19s and we can’t wait to watch them take on the Aussies – go well team!”

New Zealand Rugby League is pleased to announce the following players have been selected for the Junior Kiwis U19 wider squad:

Starford Toa – Newcastle Knights

Asu Kepaoa – Sydney Roosters

Matthew Timoko – Canberra Raiders

Vito Tevaga – Cronulla Sharks

Selestino Ravuataumada – NZ Warriors

Paul Turner – NZ Warriors

Dylan Brown – Parramatta Eels

Griffin Neame – North Queensland Cowboys

Temple Kelepo – NZ Warriors

Spencer Leniu – Penrith Panthers

Jordan Riki – Brisbane Broncos

Ioane Seiuli – Gold Coast Titans

Tyler Slade – NZ Warriors

Kayal Iro – NZ Warriors

Isaiah Vagana – NZ Warriors

Etu Lui – Parramatta Eels

Valance Harris – Parramatta Eels

Sione Moala – NZ Warriors

Shalom O’ofou – St. George Illawarra Dragons

Christian Ma’anaima – Newcastle Knights

Simi Sasagi – Newcastle Knights

Emanuel Tuimavave-Gerard – NZ Warriors

Bayleigh Bently-Hape – Sydney Roosters

Christian Tuipulotu – Sydney Roosters

Junior Pua – NZ Warriors

Junior Kiwis coaching staff are as follows:

Head Coach: Ezra Howe

Assistant Coaches: Moehewa Armstrong, Francis Meli

Head Strength & Conditioning Coach: Donny Singe

Head Trainer: Junior Mautairi

Physio: Simon Keepa

Manager: Jerry Seuseu

