U19 Junior Kiwis Fixture Confirmed
Thanks to the support of Sky Sport, the Under 19 Junior Kiwis will take on the Australian School Boys Sunday, September 29th in Queensland.
The Junior Kiwis Under 19s will take on their Trans-Tasman rivals at Redcliffe’s Dolphin Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 1 pm NZT; the game will be televised live on SKY Sport.
Greg Peters, CEO of New Zealand Rugby League said: “We are extremely grateful for Sky’s ongoing support as this fixture would not have been possible otherwise.
“The Junior Kangaroos recently moved to an U23s structure as they are set to take on France U23s later in the year. We are looking at re-introducing an U23s team next year, however in the meantime, giving our U19 Junior Kiwis a run against high-quality competition like the Australian School Boys is great for the development of our young players.
“We have some undeniable Kiwi talent coming through and it’s exciting we get to see them take the field in what will be nothing short of a high class, entertaining game of rugby league.”
Sky Director of Sport, Tex Teixeira says: “We’re proud to be playing our part in supporting the Junior Kiwis Under 19s and we can’t wait to watch them take on the Aussies – go well team!”
New Zealand Rugby League is pleased to announce the following players have been selected for the Junior Kiwis U19 wider squad:
Starford Toa – Newcastle Knights
Asu Kepaoa – Sydney Roosters
Matthew Timoko – Canberra Raiders
Vito Tevaga – Cronulla Sharks
Selestino Ravuataumada – NZ Warriors
Paul Turner – NZ Warriors
Dylan Brown – Parramatta Eels
Griffin Neame – North Queensland Cowboys
Temple Kelepo – NZ Warriors
Spencer Leniu – Penrith Panthers
Jordan Riki – Brisbane Broncos
Ioane Seiuli – Gold Coast Titans
Tyler Slade – NZ Warriors
Kayal Iro – NZ Warriors
Isaiah Vagana – NZ Warriors
Etu Lui – Parramatta Eels
Valance Harris – Parramatta Eels
Sione Moala – NZ Warriors
Shalom O’ofou – St. George Illawarra Dragons
Christian Ma’anaima – Newcastle Knights
Simi Sasagi – Newcastle Knights
Emanuel Tuimavave-Gerard – NZ Warriors
Bayleigh Bently-Hape – Sydney Roosters
Christian Tuipulotu – Sydney Roosters
Junior Pua – NZ Warriors
Junior Kiwis coaching staff are as follows:
Head Coach: Ezra Howe
Assistant Coaches: Moehewa Armstrong, Francis Meli
Head Strength & Conditioning Coach: Donny Singe
Head Trainer: Junior Mautairi
Physio: Simon Keepa
Manager: Jerry Seuseu
