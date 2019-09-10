Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Theatre for children these school holidays

Tuesday, 10 September 2019, 12:19 pm
Press Release: Little Dog Barking

10 October 2019


New Zealand’s own internationally acclaimed Little Dog Barking Theatre Company will perform the children’s show “The Pond” in the upcoming October school holidays.

The Pond, written and directed by Peter Wilson, is a very special programme for early childhood audiences about the world they live in.

The Pond is a magical journey through the eyes of the creatures and plants whose daily lives depend on the importance of water for their survival. The play begins with rain that makes the puddles, the rivers and the ponds. One by one, the characters that live in and around the pond are introduced. But something is wrong, the water in the pond is growing foul and dirty. Something must be done.

Full of music, sounds, songs and action, the Pond is a wonderful introduction to theatre for young children. The Pond is not only entertaining, it is a show with a serious message about the environment.

Performed by Kenny King, and Craig Geenty with original music composed by Shona McNeil and directed by Peter Wilson.

Peter Wilson established Little Dog Barking in 2010. Peter’s vision for the company is to create innovative and original theatre productions for early childhood and lower primary school audiences.

Globe Theatre, Palmerston North

2 & 3 October, 10am & 11.30am

Kapiti Playhouse, Paraparaumu

4 October, 10am & 11.30am

Little Theatre, Lower Hutt

8 October, 10am & 11.30am

St Peter’s Village Hall, Paekakariki

9 October, 10am & 11.30am

Bookings: Visit www.littledogbarking.co.nz

Door sales available

Tickets: $10 (under 2’s seated on knees free)

END


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Little Dog Barking on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Controversial Reforms: Te Papa Chief Executive To Step Down

Te Papa’s Chief Executive Geraint Martin announced today he will step down from the role at the end of the year. Mr Martin said he had achieved what he set out to do at the museum, and Te Papa was in a strong position for the future. More>>

ALSO:

Te Wiki O Te Reo: Tribute To NZers Embracing Te Reo

Māori Language Commissioner Rawinia Higgins says everyday New Zealanders are proving Māori language critics wrong by coming together and embracing our national, indigenous language. More>>

ALSO:


Howard Davis: Four Women In A Man Cave - The Pink Hammer

As the play's publicity package playfully inquires - “Five unhappy people in a shed full of tools. What could possibly go wrong?” More>>

Howard Davis: The NZSO Present Transfiguration

The rich, lush, and luxuriant music of Rachmaninov, Strauss, and Wagner will be in the capable hands of Asher Fisch and French Canadian pianist Louis Lortie. More>>

Howard Davis: Paradise Lost - Malcolm Lowry's Under the Volcano

To dismiss Lowry's masterpiece as the deluded ravings of a 'good bottle man' merely trivialises one of the most important novels of the twentieth-century. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 