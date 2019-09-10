Theatre for children these school holidays

10 October 2019



New Zealand’s own internationally acclaimed Little Dog Barking Theatre Company will perform the children’s show “The Pond” in the upcoming October school holidays.

The Pond, written and directed by Peter Wilson, is a very special programme for early childhood audiences about the world they live in.

The Pond is a magical journey through the eyes of the creatures and plants whose daily lives depend on the importance of water for their survival. The play begins with rain that makes the puddles, the rivers and the ponds. One by one, the characters that live in and around the pond are introduced. But something is wrong, the water in the pond is growing foul and dirty. Something must be done.

Full of music, sounds, songs and action, the Pond is a wonderful introduction to theatre for young children. The Pond is not only entertaining, it is a show with a serious message about the environment.

Performed by Kenny King, and Craig Geenty with original music composed by Shona McNeil and directed by Peter Wilson.

Peter Wilson established Little Dog Barking in 2010. Peter’s vision for the company is to create innovative and original theatre productions for early childhood and lower primary school audiences.

Globe Theatre, Palmerston North

2 & 3 October, 10am & 11.30am

Kapiti Playhouse, Paraparaumu

4 October, 10am & 11.30am

Little Theatre, Lower Hutt

8 October, 10am & 11.30am

St Peter’s Village Hall, Paekakariki

9 October, 10am & 11.30am

Bookings: Visit www.littledogbarking.co.nz

Door sales available

Tickets: $10 (under 2’s seated on knees free)

