Rotorua Film Festival Offers Rare Opportunity For Filmmakers

ROTORUA, Tuesday 10th September 2019: An opportunity for lmmakers to sell their content to international industry executives is available at this month’s Rotorua Indigenous Film Festival (RIFF).

Now into its second year, the festival is offering indigenous film and television makers the opportunity to sell their content to top level industry executives such as Linda O'Shaughnessy, Acquisitions manager from APTN (Canadian Indigenous TV), as well as Anusha Lee, the Acquisitions Manager for NITV (Indigenous TV Australia).

Appointments will also be available for producers and lm makers to meet with New Zealand Film Commission, TVNZ, Prime TV, Māori Television, Te Māngai Pāho, Radio New Zealand as well as New Zealand on Air.

Festival Director, Piripi Curtis says the opportunity is modelled on the renowned MIPCOM, an annual event held in Cannes, providing a premium networking hub for lm makers and producers to buy and sell content from around the globe.

Curtis met Linda O'Shaughnessy when he attended MIPCOM a number of years ago and was successful in selling his own television content to her.

“Linda and Anusha will be looking for content (which must be lmed and ready to sell) from independent producers, both experienced and emerging, to create and share unique stories that inspire and lead to a greater understanding of indigenous people and culture”.

“The best outcome we can hope for is that our producers get to sign a deal to sell their shows into Australia and Canada as this will help strengthen our local indigenous lm and television industry while growing our connections to our indigenous brothers and sisters abroad.” says Curtis.

These exclusive 15-minute appointments will only be open to registered members of RIFF. You can register at www.riffnz.com

The Rotorua Indigenous Film Festival is part of the Aronui Arts Festival in Rotorua, which has already kicked off this month. It is showcasing a diverse range of art forms including theatre, te reo Māori, music, writing, visual and traditional art as well as lm. This is an opportunity for world-class local, national and eventually international indigenous talent to come together and celebrate in a boldly indigenous space.

The Rotorua Indigenous lm festival is a three-day event that begins September 26th bringing some of the best indigenous lms from around the world. RIFF was created by a group of award-winning Rotorua lm makers, Piripi Curtis, Mike Jonathan and Lara Northcroft of the Steambox Film Collective.

The RIFF programme is available to view here: www.riffnz.com/programme

