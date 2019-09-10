Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Announcing NZCLW Dumpling Day!

Tuesday, 10 September 2019, 2:46 pm
Press Release: NZ Chinese Language Week


The best way to experience another culture is through its food, and who doesn’t like dumplings? To celebrate New Zealand Chinese Language Week 2019, which runs from 22-28 September this year, NZCLW has announced New Zealand’s inaugural Dumpling Day, with events taking place around the country.


NZCLW Dumpling Day is 26 September, and restaurants wanting to take part should register their dumpling dish and special offer with New Zealand Chinese Language Week for promotion in the Dumpling Day directory: https://www.nzclw.com/dumpling-day

Wellington’s iconic Cable Car will be celebrating Dumpling Day with dumpling-making workshops on the day, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

New Flavour on Dominion Road, Auckland, is to hold two free dumpling-making workshops. The hands-on classes on Saturday September 28 will teach attendees how to make the wrappers and the fillings, along with traditional methods of preparation.

People can help crown New Zealand’s best dumplings by voting for their favourite dumpling dishes. Simply post a photo of the dish and tag the restaurant with the hashtag #NZCLWDumplingDay.

New Zealand Chinese Language Week is a Kiwi-led initiative, now in its fifth year, and shaping up to be the biggest Week yet.

Seeking to raise awareness of Chinese language and culture, New Zealand Chinese Language Week celebrates multilingualism in New Zealand and recognises the economic and social advantages of learning Chinese in our increasingly globalised community.

