Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

A gig of epic proportions: Purple Reign

Tuesday, 10 September 2019, 3:00 pm
Press Release: NZ Institute of Creativity

PURPLE REIGN – THE SONGS OF PRINCE

DATES: 7.30PM, 20- 21 SEPTEMBER 2019

VENUE: TAPERE NUI

TE AUAHA – THE NZ INSTITUTE OF CREATIVITY

65 DIXON STREET, TE ARO, WELLINGTON

TICKETS: $20-$25

BOOK: ONLINE AT WWW.TEAUAHAEVENTS.COM

(PLUS LIMITED DOOR SALES- EFTPOS ONLY)

PRESENTED BY WHITIREIA MUSIC AS PART OF THE 2019 PROGRAMME OF STUDY FOR THE BACHELOR OF CREATIVITY (MUSIC)

A gig of epic proportions: Purple Reign – The Songs of Prince

Whitireia Music is excited to announce this year’s highly anticipated big-gig: Purple Reign – The Songs of Prince. Running at Te Auaha – The New Zealand Institute of Creativity from 20-21 September, the two-night-only season is crammed with soul; showcasing and celebrating the genius of the Purple One, His Royal Badness, the late-lamented Prince.

Purple Reign will deliver a huge setlist from across The Artist’s vast and eclectic songbook, treating audiences to more than two hours of classic hits, hidden gems and original arrangements showcasing the sublime indefinable mastery of this musical icon.

Born Prince Nelson Rogers in 1948, Prince was a multi-instrumentalist and producer who slam-dunked hits across multiple musical genres. From R&B, to Funk, Rock, Soul, Psychedelia and Pop, The Artist’s four-decade long career produced 39 studio albums, to say nothing of the hits he composed for other artists and myriad musical collaborations.

Unsurprisingly, curating the Purple Reign setlist was no mean feat for the student musicians and their musical directors, final-year degree student, Faiva Brown and tutor, Phil Hornblow.

“It was definitely tough making the final decisions,” says Hornblow. “We knew that if we committed to delivering every song on our wish list, the gig would be ten hours long… but still, there was a bit of a sting every time we drew a line through a tune.”

And now that the painful decisions are dealt with, performing the show will be a joy. The musicians have been inspired by the music’s complexity and brilliance and give performances that reflect the love and respect they have for it. With final touches of collaborative talent from Te Auaha’s hairdressing, cosmetology and dance programmes, Purple Reign - The Songs of Prince promises to be an unmissable gig that joyfully celebrates the skill, energy and showmanship of the maestro himself.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZ Institute of Creativity on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Controversial Reforms: Te Papa Chief Executive To Step Down

Te Papa’s Chief Executive Geraint Martin announced today he will step down from the role at the end of the year. Mr Martin said he had achieved what he set out to do at the museum, and Te Papa was in a strong position for the future. More>>

ALSO:

Te Wiki O Te Reo: Tribute To NZers Embracing Te Reo

Māori Language Commissioner Rawinia Higgins says everyday New Zealanders are proving Māori language critics wrong by coming together and embracing our national, indigenous language. More>>

ALSO:


Howard Davis: Four Women In A Man Cave - The Pink Hammer

As the play's publicity package playfully inquires - “Five unhappy people in a shed full of tools. What could possibly go wrong?” More>>

Howard Davis: The NZSO Present Transfiguration

The rich, lush, and luxuriant music of Rachmaninov, Strauss, and Wagner will be in the capable hands of Asher Fisch and French Canadian pianist Louis Lortie. More>>

Howard Davis: Paradise Lost - Malcolm Lowry's Under the Volcano

To dismiss Lowry's masterpiece as the deluded ravings of a 'good bottle man' merely trivialises one of the most important novels of the twentieth-century. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 