Strong competition confirmed for 2019 Super Club



New Zealand’s six ANZ Premiership teams, along with two international club sides will contest this year’s Super Club tournament from 8-13 December in Nelson.

The New Zealand contingent face tough competition from Collingwood Magpies (Australia) and Wasps Netball (England).

The competition will see 20 games played over six days at the Trafalgar Centre, culminating in the Grand Final on Friday 13 December.

With this year’s tournament feeding into selections and preparations for the Silver Ferns, the two-point shooting zone will not be in play and matches are reduced to 12 minute quarters to allow for the early season timing of Super Club.

All games will be broadcast live on Sky Sport, while the full draw and tickets will be released later this month.

2019 SUPER CLUB

Northern Mystics

Northern Stars

Splice Construction Magic

Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse

The Good Oil Tactix

Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel

Collingwood Magpies

Wasps Netball



