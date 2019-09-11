Full nationwide programme announced for Music Therapy 2019

Drawing attention to Health and Wellbeing within the industry, Music Therapy Week 2019 will be celebrated next week around Aotearoa with a versatile programme of events open to the public. Centered on the theme ‘Putting the Beat Back in Your Step’ – Supporting Mental Health & Wellbeing, therapists in Auckland, Wellington, Lower Hutt, Christchurch, Wanganui, and Whangarei will be opening their practice to share music therapy with the general public.

The week of events will be ushered in by the opening celebration on Monday 16th September that at New Zealand’s only dedicated Music Therapy centre – Raukatauri Music Therapy Centre at their home base in Grey Lynn, Auckland. At the event will be a screening of two short films created specifically for Music Therapy Week 2019 that focus on different elements of how Music Therapy is benefitting people in New Zealand. The first is based in Christchurch at Stand Tu Maia working with children who have experienced significant complex trauma and the second was created about two neurological choirs – SoundsWell Singers in Wellington & Cantabrainers Choir in Christchurch – which support the health of those who have experienced a neurological condition.

The rest of the week is filled with events that range from open access information displays and webinars, to performances by various musical groups, to workshops that invite all to take part. The confirmed programme is as follows, with more events to be added – keep an eye on Music Therapy New Zealand’s website and Facebook page for updates.

Music Therapy Week 2019 Programme – ‘Put the Beat Back in Your Step’

Music Therapy Week Opening Celebration

Monday 16th September, 10.30AM

Raukatauri Music Therapy, 15 Surrey Crescent, Grey Lynn, Auckland

Sharing of the release of two Music Therapy Week videos with the opportunity to talk and connect with NZ Registered Music Therapists.

Display at Halswell Community Library

Monday 16th September – Sunday 22nd September

Halswell Community Library, 31 Halswell Rd, Christchurch 8025

Showcasing a range of Music Therapy resources from Christchurch City Libraries collection during Music Therapy week. Information about Music Therapy will be available.

Singing For Your Brain Neurological Choir [workshop]

Monday 16th September, 1PM-2.30PM

Foyer of St Andrew’s Church, 42 Glasgow Street, Whanganui

Inviting interested people to an open session of their singing group for people who experience neurological conditions. No prior singing expertise required.

Musicking Together: Music Circle at Evaro [workshop]

Tuesday 17th September, 6PM-7.30PM

Evaro, Level 1, James Smith Corner, 65 Cuba Street, Te Aro, Wellington 6011

Evaro, an organisation that empowers adults with disabilities, will host a music circle open to all. They will provide music instruments, but you can also bring your own. No musical knowledge is required just the use of our innate musicality. Anyone is welcome. Limited to 20 participants. Contact for more info: sophie.sabri@gmail.com

Online PD [webinar] - nationwide

Tuesday 17th September, 7PM-8PM

An introduction to practical neuroscience for people who work with people. Covering basic concepts of brain and behaviour, and how music interacts with these. Live Q&A session after the presentation with Melbourne-based clinical and music neuropsychologist, Dr Ellen Gentle. Suitable for: Registered Music Therapists, medical and allied health professionals, psychologists and social workers, and educators. Assumes no prior knowledge of the brain. Contact for more info: rachel.foxell@live.com

Open Day at Cantabrainers Choir [performance]

Wednesday 18th September, 10AM

Mary Potters Community Centre, 442 Durham Street North Christchurch 8014

Introduction to Music Therapy, including the launch of a film about neurological choirs featuring Cantabrainers, as well as a performance from the choir singing their favourite songs including the Choir’s own original compositions.

Suitable for: People interested in the choir – professionals, stakeholders and new members.

Music Therapy for Well-being [workshop]

Wednesday 18th September, 1.30PM

Old Library, Rust Ave, Whangarei

A 45-minute free introductory workshop on Music Therapy with Raukatauri Registered Music Therapist Katie Boom. Learn how you can use the power of music to support well-being and connection with others. Instrument play and singing included, with takeaways on how to use music to support your Northland community.

SoundsWell Singers “Hear Our Voices, Hear Us Sing!” [performance]

Sunday 15th September, 2.30PM

Knox Presbyterian Church (Hall), 514 High Street, Lower Hutt

A Neurological Choir Concert.

$12.00 Adults and $5.00 (Under 12)

Care of the Voice [workshop]

Sunday 22nd September, 1.15PM-3.45PM

Tawa Community Centre, 5 Cambridge Street, Tawa, Wellington

For teachers, presenters, singers – learn techniques which will nurture and care for our vocal chords. For those who use this instrument every day, it’s crucial to protect our voice for the years ahead.

Presenter: Silvi Jung, Music Therapist and Voice Coach. Entry by donation.

