The Auckland Blues Music Club are thrilled to announce that ‘Brendon Thomas & The Vibes’ will perform for the Auckland Blues Music Club. For all you fans out there we are delighted to announce they will appear on the 26 September at Thirsty Dog Tavern & Cafe as feature band for our Jam Night. Not to be missed!

You’d be forgiven for thinking that The Vibes had teleported from the psychedelic 60’s to modern day Auckland.

Despite their relative youth, the bohemian trio, comprised of enigmatic frontman Brendon Thomas, drummer Timothee Nolier and bassist Michael Anderson seem to take their cues from the ghosts of Hendrix and his Woodstock luminaries, delivering a brand of classic rock that owes much to the tasseled sleeves of decades’ past. Their sound is retro, but not contrived; a throwback to the peace and vibe of the Summer of Love.

“Our music holds a deep, spiritual and creative energy,” explains Thomas, “our songs encapsulate human connection, love as well as complete fictional storytelling.” Stemmed in blues, funk and soul, the band’s diverse sound has been crafted from years of work on the live circuit and all-night jam sessions. Thomas plays conductor, wielding ‘Lady’ his trusty Stratocaster, backed by the rhythm section of Bonham devotee Timothee Nolier and deft bass player Michael Anderson.

It’s no surprise then that in 2015 the band managed to catch the ear of Kiwi rock and roll luminary, Split Enz’s Eddie Rayner, who signed on to produce the bands forthcoming ‘Wrap You in The Sun’ EP.

The boys distinguish themselves with uncompromising performances and their enthusiasm and genuine delight with 'jamming' with each other and strutting their stuff to audiences.” Says Rayner. “I was reminded of my years in Split Enz, where we felt we were on a mission, germinating in NZ but determined to take our 'thing' to the wider world.” “The Vibes are great young musicians and remind me hugely of bands from the greatest era of popular music, the 1960s. Bands such as The Small Faces, Blind Faith and even the Jimi Hendrix Experience. The new EP displays their musical and compositional prowess and the quality of Brendon's voice. I'm excited to be working with them, excited to see how the EP is received, and definitely excited about seeing their future unfold!”

Soaked in the sounds of rock’s halcyon days, the EP’s lead single ‘Let it Fly’ captures The Vibes live in studio at their most elemental, spanning classic supercharged retro riffs and mature pop sensibilities. Thomas says the song is an “anthem of freedom.”

“It’s about instinct” he continues, “about allowing the right karma through and letting your soul shine. It calls upon the search within all of us to find what makes us happy, and that is, passion - regardless of what people may think or say.”

Credit: MusicReview NZ

Check out the music at https://stonecoldrecords.co.nz/the-vibes-epk.html





