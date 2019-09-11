Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Black Door Gallery Presents: We Are Luminaries

Wednesday, 11 September 2019, 12:56 pm
Press Release: Black Door Gallery

Black Door Gallery Presents: We Are Luminaries

Showcasing Leading Australasian Glass Art

October 4-30

Join us for an exhibition preview October 4 from 5:30-7:30pm with drinks and live music.

We Are Luminaries will bring together leading artists from across Australasia, treating you to an array of exemplary contemporary glass works. Come and experience the work of artists who have mastered the challenging and rewarding medium of glass.

The title of this exhibition acknowledges the unique physical qualities of the glass medium, a material unparalleled for its ability to transform light. Further, the term Luminaries refers to those inspirational and pioneering individuals who are leading lights in their field.

The selected artists of this exhibition are Luminaries in the field of glass, creating high calibre contemporary works of art that are sure to amaze and inspire.

You can also read more about the exhibition here: http://www.blackdoorgallery.co.nz/we-are-luminaries.html

Exhibition open 7 Days at Black Door Gallery, 251 Parnell Road, Parnell, Auckland.


ends

