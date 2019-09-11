Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Special Olympics athletes take to the slopes

Wednesday, 11 September 2019, 1:52 pm
Press Release: Special Olympics NZ

For immediate release

Media release

Special Olympics athletes take to the slopes at National Games

New Zealand’s finest Special Olympics snow sports athletes will strap on their skis and snowboards next week to compete at the Special Olympics National Winter Games at Cardrona Alpine Resort.

Special Olympics New Zealand is a nationwide organisation that provides a year-round programme of sport and training to children and adults with an intellectual disability. The National Winter Games are held every two years and are open to athletes from Special Olympics Clubs from around the country.

Around 50 athletes from 16 Special Olympics Clubs competing at this year’s Games, from 18-20 September, will take part in intermediate and Advanced Alpine skiing and Intermediate snowboarding events. They’ll be supported by 39 coaches and team managers who volunteer their time to make the Games happen.

Special Olympics Chief Executive Carolyn Young said the Games are set to showcase what Special Olympics is all about – spirit, skill, passion and inclusiveness.

“The athletes are all excited and are putting the final touches on their training and preparation for the Games,” she said.

“Of course, we are looking forward to seeing how they all perform on the slopes, but the event is also an opportunity for athletes with intellectual disabilities from all around the country to get together with their mates, make new friends, and have a great time.”

To find out more about the National Winter Games visit www.specialolympics.org.nz

Competing athletes:

Snowboarding

Jarrod Gilbert - Te Awamutu
Jaimee Caffell - Otago
Aaron Wild - Southland
Tom Care-Bourke - Auckland
Robin Tu Mathews - Auckland
Luke Pindur - Auckland
Martin Joyce - Auckland
Kaa T. Dekker - Auckland
Cosmo Adams - North Harbour

Alpine Skiing

Kelly Nathan - Tauranga
Victoria Strickland - Hawkes Bay
Timothy Clayton -Hawkes Bay
Nick Fyfe - Hutt Valley
Rebecca Heath - Hutt Valley
Michael Holdsworth - Wellington
Fletch Gallagher - Wellington
Cameron Easton - Horowhenua
Cameron Jarvis - Horowhenua
Keri-Anne Johnson - Manawatu
Joseph Fitzpatrick-Bryant - Manawatu
Rachel Vaccarino - Manawatu
Joshua Ryan - Manawatu
Phil Verran - Manawatu
Conrad Ryan - Manawatu
Ben Blanche - North Otago
Lachlan Davison - North Otago
Amos van Asch - North Otago
Daniel Joyce - North Otago
Hugh Brown - North Otago
Craig Torrance - Otago
Nathan Symister - Otago
Bradley Caffell - Otago
Tom Bennison - Auckland
Mitchell Hartnett-Newlands - Auckland
Hayley Rydon - Auckland
Catriona Gunning - Auckland
Daryl Dobbs - Auckland
Ella Sharples - Auckland
Duncan Campbell Sheffield - Tamaki
Troy Rangi - North Harbour
Jordon Tulloch - North Harbour
Christopher J. Westcott - North Harbour
Ethan Rangi - North Harbour
Pratima Patel - North Harbour
Marc Enderle - North Harbour
Tessa Haskell - North Harbour
Johno Campbell - Counties
James Oliver - Canterbury
Luka Willems - Canterbury

ENDS


