Special Olympics athletes take to the slopes

Special Olympics athletes take to the slopes at National Games

New Zealand’s finest Special Olympics snow sports athletes will strap on their skis and snowboards next week to compete at the Special Olympics National Winter Games at Cardrona Alpine Resort.

Special Olympics New Zealand is a nationwide organisation that provides a year-round programme of sport and training to children and adults with an intellectual disability. The National Winter Games are held every two years and are open to athletes from Special Olympics Clubs from around the country.

Around 50 athletes from 16 Special Olympics Clubs competing at this year’s Games, from 18-20 September, will take part in intermediate and Advanced Alpine skiing and Intermediate snowboarding events. They’ll be supported by 39 coaches and team managers who volunteer their time to make the Games happen.

Special Olympics Chief Executive Carolyn Young said the Games are set to showcase what Special Olympics is all about – spirit, skill, passion and inclusiveness.

“The athletes are all excited and are putting the final touches on their training and preparation for the Games,” she said.

“Of course, we are looking forward to seeing how they all perform on the slopes, but the event is also an opportunity for athletes with intellectual disabilities from all around the country to get together with their mates, make new friends, and have a great time.”

To find out more about the National Winter Games visit www.specialolympics.org.nz

Competing athletes:

Snowboarding



Jarrod Gilbert - Te Awamutu

Jaimee Caffell - Otago

Aaron Wild - Southland

Tom Care-Bourke - Auckland

Robin Tu Mathews - Auckland

Luke Pindur - Auckland

Martin Joyce - Auckland

Kaa T. Dekker - Auckland

Cosmo Adams - North Harbour



Alpine Skiing Kelly Nathan - Tauranga

Victoria Strickland - Hawkes Bay

Timothy Clayton -Hawkes Bay

Nick Fyfe - Hutt Valley

Rebecca Heath - Hutt Valley

Michael Holdsworth - Wellington

Fletch Gallagher - Wellington

Cameron Easton - Horowhenua

Cameron Jarvis - Horowhenua

Keri-Anne Johnson - Manawatu

Joseph Fitzpatrick-Bryant - Manawatu

Rachel Vaccarino - Manawatu

Joshua Ryan - Manawatu

Phil Verran - Manawatu

Conrad Ryan - Manawatu

Ben Blanche - North Otago

Lachlan Davison - North Otago

Amos van Asch - North Otago

Daniel Joyce - North Otago

Hugh Brown - North Otago

Craig Torrance - Otago

Nathan Symister - Otago

Bradley Caffell - Otago

Tom Bennison - Auckland

Mitchell Hartnett-Newlands - Auckland

Hayley Rydon - Auckland

Catriona Gunning - Auckland

Daryl Dobbs - Auckland

Ella Sharples - Auckland

Duncan Campbell Sheffield - Tamaki

Troy Rangi - North Harbour

Jordon Tulloch - North Harbour

Christopher J. Westcott - North Harbour

Ethan Rangi - North Harbour

Pratima Patel - North Harbour

Marc Enderle - North Harbour

Tessa Haskell - North Harbour

Johno Campbell - Counties

James Oliver - Canterbury

Luka Willems - Canterbury

