Ben Harper to play NPDC’s TSB Bowl of Brooklands



Ben Harper and The Innocent Criminals will add to the rollcall of big name acts to have played NPDC’s TSB Bowl of Brooklands with a show on Friday, 21 February.

Presented by Neptune Entertainment, More FM and The Rock, the renowned US singer-songwriter and his long-time band’s Summer at the Bowl show is the first-stop in his five-date tour of New Zealand which will also include concerts in Christchurch, Auckland, Napier and Tauranga.

The latest announcement builds on the TSB Bowl of Brooklands’ reputation for attracting world-class concerts and in recent years it has hosted performers such as Fleetwood Mac, Cat Stevens, Elton John, Jack Johnson and Sinead O’Connor.

New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom says the concert promises to be another fantastic summer’s night in New Zealand’s Lifestyle Capital.

“Part of how we’re Building a Lifestyle Capital is continually bringing top acts to the TSB Bowl of Brooklands,” says Mayor Holdom. “Ben Harper is all class, will appeal to all generations and I can’t think of a better venue to catch him live at, than in our picturesque and award-winning Pukekura Park. There are few better ways to spend a summer’s evening than kicking back at our stunning Bowl with friends and family enjoying some good tunes.”

Harper is a three-time Grammy Award winner and is regarded as one of the best singer-songwriters of his generation. He has been making music – blues, rock, reggae, soul, funk and folk – for more than three decades and has released 14 studio albums. The Innocent Criminals have been playing with Harper since the early 1990s.

General public tickets are on sale from Wednesday 18 September at 8am from the TSB Showplace box office, over the phone on 0800 TICKETEK, or online at www.ticketek.co.nz.

A limited number of discounted early bird tickets are available online only on Tuesday 17 September from 8am for 24 hours only. These will be available for those signed up to receive New Plymouth Event Venues e-news updates before 8am on Tuesday 17 September. Anyone who hasn’t yet signed up can do so at npeventvenues.nz.

© Scoop Media

