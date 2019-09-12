Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Ben Harper to play NPDC’s TSB Bowl of Brooklands

Thursday, 12 September 2019, 9:04 am
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council


Ben Harper and The Innocent Criminals will add to the rollcall of big name acts to have played NPDC’s TSB Bowl of Brooklands with a show on Friday, 21 February.

Presented by Neptune Entertainment, More FM and The Rock, the renowned US singer-songwriter and his long-time band’s Summer at the Bowl show is the first-stop in his five-date tour of New Zealand which will also include concerts in Christchurch, Auckland, Napier and Tauranga.

The latest announcement builds on the TSB Bowl of Brooklands’ reputation for attracting world-class concerts and in recent years it has hosted performers such as Fleetwood Mac, Cat Stevens, Elton John, Jack Johnson and Sinead O’Connor.

New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom says the concert promises to be another fantastic summer’s night in New Zealand’s Lifestyle Capital.

“Part of how we’re Building a Lifestyle Capital is continually bringing top acts to the TSB Bowl of Brooklands,” says Mayor Holdom. “Ben Harper is all class, will appeal to all generations and I can’t think of a better venue to catch him live at, than in our picturesque and award-winning Pukekura Park. There are few better ways to spend a summer’s evening than kicking back at our stunning Bowl with friends and family enjoying some good tunes.”

Harper is a three-time Grammy Award winner and is regarded as one of the best singer-songwriters of his generation. He has been making music – blues, rock, reggae, soul, funk and folk – for more than three decades and has released 14 studio albums. The Innocent Criminals have been playing with Harper since the early 1990s.

General public tickets are on sale from Wednesday 18 September at 8am from the TSB Showplace box office, over the phone on 0800 TICKETEK, or online at www.ticketek.co.nz.

A limited number of discounted early bird tickets are available online only on Tuesday 17 September from 8am for 24 hours only. These will be available for those signed up to receive New Plymouth Event Venues e-news updates before 8am on Tuesday 17 September. Anyone who hasn’t yet signed up can do so at npeventvenues.nz.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Plymouth District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Broken Estate: An Expat Expert Surveys Our Media

Melanie Bunce cut her teeth in journalism at the Otago Daily Times. Now she teaches and researches it at one of the UK’s most prestigious journalism schools and tracks the trends that shape the uncertain future of news... More>>

Controversial Reforms: Te Papa Chief Executive To Step Down

Te Papa’s Chief Executive Geraint Martin announced today he will step down from the role at the end of the year. Mr Martin said he had achieved what he set out to do at the museum, and Te Papa was in a strong position for the future. More>>

ALSO:

A City Possessed: New Edition Of Book Coincides With Ellis Case Appeal

Originally published in 2001, A City Possessed is the harrowing account of one of New Zealand’s most high-profile criminal cases – a story of child sexual abuse allegations, gender politics and the law. More>>

ALSO:

Te Wiki O Te Reo: Tribute To NZers Embracing Te Reo

Māori Language Commissioner Rawinia Higgins says everyday New Zealanders are proving Māori language critics wrong by coming together and embracing our national, indigenous language. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Four Women In A Man Cave - The Pink Hammer

As the play's publicity package playfully inquires - “Five unhappy people in a shed full of tools. What could possibly go wrong?” More>>

Howard Davis: The NZSO Present Transfiguration

The rich, lush, and luxuriant music of Rachmaninov, Strauss, and Wagner will be in the capable hands of Asher Fisch and French Canadian pianist Louis Lortie. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 