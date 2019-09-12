Ben Harper to tour New Zealand in 2020

Ben Harper and The Innocent Criminals will return to New Zealand early next year for a five-date tour.

The renowned American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, and his band, will play TSB Bowl of Brooklands in New Plymouth on Friday, February 21; Electric Avenue Festival in Christchurch on Saturday, February 22; Logan Campbell Centre in Auckland on Thursday, February 27; Church Road in Napier on Friday, February 28 and Mount Park in Tauranga on Saturday, February 29.

Support acts for this tour will be announced soon.

A three-time Grammy Award winner and seven-time nominee, Harper is without question one of the most celebrated singer-songwriters of our generation.

The Californian-born artist has traversed a myriad of musical landscapes in the three decades that he’s been making music, from blues, rock and reggae; to soul, funk and folk.

He’s released 14 studio albums, including BURN TO SHINE (1999); DIAMONDS ON THE INSIDE (2003); THERE WILL BE LIGHT (2004); CHILDHOOD HOME (2014); and most recently in 2018, NO MERCY IN THIS LAND with blues legend Charlie Musselwhite.

Harper’s trusty band The Innocent Criminals have been with him for much of the journey. Tracing their roots back to 1993, The Innocent Criminals (percussionist Leon Mobley, bassist Juan Nelson and drummer Oliver Charles) have been involved in most of Harper’s projects. The band has toured the globe nonstop, earning legions of fans thanks to explosive live performances.

Don’t miss one of the world’s best live acts, Ben Harper and The Innocent Criminals, in a town/city near you.

BEN HARPER AND THE INNOCENT CRIMINALS

- TOUR DATES:

SUPPORT ACTS TO BE ANNOUNCED

TSB Bowl of Brooklands in New Plymouth

- Friday, February 21 Electric AvenueFestival in Christchurch

- Saturday, February 22

Logan Campbell Centrein Auckland

- Thursday, February 27

ChurchRoad in Napier

- Friday, February 28

Mount Park in Tauranga

- Saturday, February 29

