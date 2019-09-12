Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Girls’ Region of Origin to be part of historic day

Thursday, 12 September 2019, 9:27 am
Press Release: Auckland Rugby League

Girls’ Region of Origin to be part of historic day for women’s league

September 12, 2019

Auckland’s best female U18 players will be part of a historic day for women’s rugby league this month, with the North v South U18 Girls’ Region of Origin clash confirmed as the curtain-raiser for the first ever standalone NRLW match at Mount Smart Stadium.

The Vodafone Warriors will play the St George Illawarra Dragons in the main game on Sunday, September 22, with the Region of Origin clash kicking things off earlier in the day.

Fans will get their first glimpse at the two regional sides this Saturday when the Region of Origin gets underway at Cornwall Park, with 2019 being the first year girls’ grades have been part of the three-week rep series.

Auckland Rugby League CEO Greg Whaiapu said it is huge for the regional match to be part of such a big day involving the Warriors.

“These girls in the North and South sides are the future of women’s league in New Zealand, so it’s fitting they are part of such a momentous occasion,” Whaiapu said.

“The inclusion of girls’ grades for the 2019 Region of Origin Series is the latest step in our plan for the female game in Auckland, and comes as we experience growth in the girls’ grades at club level and increased opportunities on the rep scene via Auckland Vulcans women’s and age-grade teams.”

Since the introduction of girls' club grades in 2017 the competitions have experienced year-on-year growth.

From 12 teams in the first season to 19 last year, the Auckland Rugby League had 34 girls’ teams spread across four different grades in 2019.

At senior level the Auckland Vulcans again took part in the National Women’s Tournament in July, while in October Auckland Vulcans U14 and U18 teams will travel down to Huntly to take on their Waikato counterparts, in what has now become an annual fixture on the calendar.

ENDS


