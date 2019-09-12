Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Ko Aotearoa Tātou | We Are New Zealand

Thursday, 12 September 2019, 3:04 pm
Press Release: We Are NZ Anthology

A new anthology – expected date of publication August 2020

Immediate call for submissions: The editors seek submissions in fiction and nonfiction, poetry and visual art. Submissions are open through 31 October 2019. Please read the description and send your submission to:

wearenzanthology[at]gmail[dot]com

About the book:

This anthology of fiction, creative nonfiction, poetry and visual art celebrates the voices, experiences and ethnicities that form contemporary New Zealand. Its editors are Michelle Elvy, Paula Morris, and James Norcliffe. (More about editors and consulting editors.)

At its heart lies the statement by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern after the March Christchurch attacks: ‘Because we represent diversity, kindness, compassion, a home for those who share our values, refuge for those who need it…we will not, and cannot, be shaken by this attack.’

The editors invite submissions of previously unpublished work – prose, poetry and visual art – that explores, investigates or interrogates life in contemporary New Zealand. We’re eager to hear from a range of voices and experiences from around the country.

Please note: We seek all new work for this anthology.

How to submit:

There is no minimum word limit for written work (prose poetry, poetry, micro fiction, flash fiction, etc.); maximum word limit for written submissions (including essays) is 5000 words.

Submit visual art as a .jpeg or .pdf file for review.

Submit up to three pieces by 31 October 2019. Send as email attachments to:

wearenzanthology[at]gmail[dot]com

ends


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from We Are NZ Anthology on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Broken Estate: An Expat Expert Surveys Our Media

Melanie Bunce cut her teeth in journalism at the Otago Daily Times. Now she teaches and researches it at one of the UK’s most prestigious journalism schools and tracks the trends that shape the uncertain future of news... More>>

Controversial Reforms: Te Papa Chief Executive To Step Down

Te Papa’s Chief Executive Geraint Martin announced today he will step down from the role at the end of the year. Mr Martin said he had achieved what he set out to do at the museum, and Te Papa was in a strong position for the future. More>>

ALSO:

A City Possessed: New Edition Of Book Coincides With Ellis Case Appeal

Originally published in 2001, A City Possessed is the harrowing account of one of New Zealand’s most high-profile criminal cases – a story of child sexual abuse allegations, gender politics and the law. More>>

ALSO:

Te Wiki O Te Reo: Tribute To NZers Embracing Te Reo

Māori Language Commissioner Rawinia Higgins says everyday New Zealanders are proving Māori language critics wrong by coming together and embracing our national, indigenous language. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Four Women In A Man Cave - The Pink Hammer

As the play's publicity package playfully inquires - “Five unhappy people in a shed full of tools. What could possibly go wrong?” More>>

Howard Davis: The NZSO Present Transfiguration

The rich, lush, and luxuriant music of Rachmaninov, Strauss, and Wagner will be in the capable hands of Asher Fisch and French Canadian pianist Louis Lortie. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 