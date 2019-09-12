Ko Aotearoa Tātou | We Are New Zealand

A new anthology – expected date of publication August 2020

Immediate call for submissions: The editors seek submissions in fiction and nonfiction, poetry and visual art. Submissions are open through 31 October 2019. Please read the description and send your submission to:

wearenzanthology[at]gmail[dot]com

About the book:

This anthology of fiction, creative nonfiction, poetry and visual art celebrates the voices, experiences and ethnicities that form contemporary New Zealand. Its editors are Michelle Elvy, Paula Morris, and James Norcliffe. (More about editors and consulting editors.)

At its heart lies the statement by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern after the March Christchurch attacks: ‘Because we represent diversity, kindness, compassion, a home for those who share our values, refuge for those who need it…we will not, and cannot, be shaken by this attack.’

The editors invite submissions of previously unpublished work – prose, poetry and visual art – that explores, investigates or interrogates life in contemporary New Zealand. We’re eager to hear from a range of voices and experiences from around the country.

Please note: We seek all new work for this anthology.

How to submit:

There is no minimum word limit for written work (prose poetry, poetry, micro fiction, flash fiction, etc.); maximum word limit for written submissions (including essays) is 5000 words.

Submit visual art as a .jpeg or .pdf file for review.

Submit up to three pieces by 31 October 2019. Send as email attachments to:

wearenzanthology[at]gmail[dot]com

ends





© Scoop Media

