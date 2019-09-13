Yo-Yo Ma makes his long-awaited New Zealand debut

Legendary musician and humanitarian Yo-Yo Ma makes his long-awaited New Zealand debut at Christchurch Town Hall in November, performing Johann Sebastian Bach’s Six Suites for Unaccompanied Cello in one sitting as part of The Bach Project.

It is a journey motivated not only by his six-decade relationship with the music, but also by Bach’s ability to speak to our common humanity at a time when our civic conversation is so often focussed on division.

The project brings Bach’s music to 36 global locations such as the National Cathedral in Washington D.C, the Nikolaikirche in Leipzig, the US-Mexico Border, Mumbai in India, Seoul South Korea and The City Wall in China. It sees Yo-Yo Ma play the suites across six continents, in familiar and unlikely locations.

Alongside each concert is a Day of Action, a series of conversations and collaborations which explore how culture can help us imagine and build a better future. These concerts and days of action, will not only offer an essential encapsulation of what this music means now, but will invite us all to think differently about the role of culture in society. #CultureConnectsUs

Yo-Yo Ma’s multi-faceted career is testament to his enduring belief in culture’s power to generate trust and understanding. Whether performing new or familiar works from the cello repertoire, collaborating with communities and institutions to explore culture’s social impact, or engaging unexpected musical forms, he strives to foster connections that stimulate the imagination and reinforce our humanity.

Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Six Suites for Unaccompanied Cello

Suite No. 1 in G major, BWV 1007

Suite No. 2 in D minor, BWV 1008

Suite No. 3 in C major, BWV 1009

Suite No. 4 in E flat major, BWV 1010

Suite No. 5 in C minor, BWV 1011

Suite No. 6 in D major, BWV 1012

Yo-Yo Ma, cello

VENUE: CHRISTCHURCH TOWN HALL

DATE: Tuesday 12 November 2019

BOOKINGS: Ticketek or 0800 TICKETEK

© Scoop Media

