Yo-Yo Ma makes his long-awaited New Zealand debut
Legendary musician and humanitarian Yo-Yo Ma makes his long-awaited New Zealand debut at Christchurch Town Hall in November, performing Johann Sebastian Bach’s Six Suites for Unaccompanied Cello in one sitting as part of The Bach Project.
It is a journey motivated not only by his six-decade relationship with the music, but also by Bach’s ability to speak to our common humanity at a time when our civic conversation is so often focussed on division.
The project brings Bach’s music to 36 global locations such as the National Cathedral in Washington D.C, the Nikolaikirche in Leipzig, the US-Mexico Border, Mumbai in India, Seoul South Korea and The City Wall in China. It sees Yo-Yo Ma play the suites across six continents, in familiar and unlikely locations.
Alongside each concert is a Day of Action, a series of conversations and collaborations which explore how culture can help us imagine and build a better future. These concerts and days of action, will not only offer an essential encapsulation of what this music means now, but will invite us all to think differently about the role of culture in society. #CultureConnectsUs
Yo-Yo Ma’s multi-faceted career is testament to his enduring belief in culture’s power to generate trust and understanding. Whether performing new or familiar works from the cello repertoire, collaborating with communities and institutions to explore culture’s social impact, or engaging unexpected musical forms, he strives to foster connections that stimulate the imagination and reinforce our humanity.
Johann Sebastian Bach
(1685-1750)
Six Suites for Unaccompanied Cello
Suite
No. 1 in G major, BWV 1007
Suite No. 2 in D minor, BWV 1008
Suite No. 3 in C major, BWV 1009
Suite No. 4 in E flat major, BWV 1010
Suite No. 5 in C minor, BWV 1011
Suite No. 6 in D major, BWV 1012
Yo-Yo Ma, cello
VENUE: CHRISTCHURCH TOWN
HALL
DATE: Tuesday 12 November 2019
BOOKINGS: Ticketek or 0800 TICKETEK