Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Yo-Yo Ma makes his long-awaited New Zealand debut

Friday, 13 September 2019, 8:36 am
Press Release: Sandra Roberts

Legendary musician and humanitarian Yo-Yo Ma makes his long-awaited New Zealand debut at Christchurch Town Hall in November, performing Johann Sebastian Bach’s Six Suites for Unaccompanied Cello in one sitting as part of The Bach Project.

It is a journey motivated not only by his six-decade relationship with the music, but also by Bach’s ability to speak to our common humanity at a time when our civic conversation is so often focussed on division.

The project brings Bach’s music to 36 global locations such as the National Cathedral in Washington D.C, the Nikolaikirche in Leipzig, the US-Mexico Border, Mumbai in India, Seoul South Korea and The City Wall in China. It sees Yo-Yo Ma play the suites across six continents, in familiar and unlikely locations.

Alongside each concert is a Day of Action, a series of conversations and collaborations which explore how culture can help us imagine and build a better future. These concerts and days of action, will not only offer an essential encapsulation of what this music means now, but will invite us all to think differently about the role of culture in society. #CultureConnectsUs

Yo-Yo Ma’s multi-faceted career is testament to his enduring belief in culture’s power to generate trust and understanding. Whether performing new or familiar works from the cello repertoire, collaborating with communities and institutions to explore culture’s social impact, or engaging unexpected musical forms, he strives to foster connections that stimulate the imagination and reinforce our humanity.

Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)
Six Suites for Unaccompanied Cello

Suite No. 1 in G major, BWV 1007
Suite No. 2 in D minor, BWV 1008
Suite No. 3 in C major, BWV 1009
Suite No. 4 in E flat major, BWV 1010
Suite No. 5 in C minor, BWV 1011
Suite No. 6 in D major, BWV 1012

Yo-Yo Ma, cello

VENUE: CHRISTCHURCH TOWN HALL
DATE: Tuesday 12 November 2019
BOOKINGS: Ticketek or 0800 TICKETEK

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Sandra Roberts on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Broken Estate: An Expat Expert Surveys Our Media

Melanie Bunce cut her teeth in journalism at the Otago Daily Times. Now she teaches and researches it at one of the UK’s most prestigious journalism schools and tracks the trends that shape the uncertain future of news... More>>

Controversial Reforms: Te Papa Chief Executive To Step Down

Te Papa’s Chief Executive Geraint Martin announced today he will step down from the role at the end of the year. Mr Martin said he had achieved what he set out to do at the museum, and Te Papa was in a strong position for the future. More>>

ALSO:

A City Possessed: New Edition Of Book Coincides With Ellis Case Appeal

Originally published in 2001, A City Possessed is the harrowing account of one of New Zealand’s most high-profile criminal cases – a story of child sexual abuse allegations, gender politics and the law. More>>

ALSO:

Te Wiki O Te Reo: Tribute To NZers Embracing Te Reo

Māori Language Commissioner Rawinia Higgins says everyday New Zealanders are proving Māori language critics wrong by coming together and embracing our national, indigenous language. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Four Women In A Man Cave - The Pink Hammer

As the play's publicity package playfully inquires - “Five unhappy people in a shed full of tools. What could possibly go wrong?” More>>

Howard Davis: The NZSO Present Transfiguration

The rich, lush, and luxuriant music of Rachmaninov, Strauss, and Wagner will be in the capable hands of Asher Fisch and French Canadian pianist Louis Lortie. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 